Review: BMC Roadmachine X One tested on Swiss gravel

I have loved the Roadmachine for years for riding dirt (and paved) roads because of its blend of endurance geometry and relatively low stack height. I'd love this new Roadmachine X more if had more tire clearance.

An all-road bike with calm handling on rough and smooth surfaces. Comes built with SRAM's new Force XPLR group, with tire clearance that tops out at 33mm.

BMC specs a SRAM Force XPLR group with a 44t ring and the 10-44 cassette on the Roadmacine X One. (Photo: Ben Delaney)

A sense of place defines cycling — whether that’s where you and I ride, or where bike brands create their products. I rode BMC’s new Roadmachine X yesterday in the Swiss Alps (thanks, Switzerland Tourism!), for a great taste of the machine and the context behind it. To cut to the chase, I love most everything about the bike (and the landscape); I just wish the Roadmachine X had a bit more tire clearance.

Define ‘all-road’ and ‘gravel’

To be clear, BMC quite specifically pegs the Roadmachine X as an all-road bike, not a gravel bike. It’s a machine designed for riding good to lousy pavement, and even a bit of ‘light’ gravel. Which, fair. BMC has the URS as its full-on gravel machine, with ample tire clearance, an ultra-slack front end, and 10mm of elastomer rear suspension.

For me, though, the URS is too tall for the type of gravel riding and racing I like to do, as the stack is a good 2cm taller more than most race-oriented gravel bikes.

The Roadmachine, which debuted in 2016, has excellent geometry for riding rough surfaces, with the longer wheelbase and slacker head tube of a standard endurance bike but without an overall tall stack height. I very much enjoyed riding the original Roadmachine on dirt and gravel roads in Colorado, with the then-stock 28mm Continental Grand Prix tires.

The D shape of the flexible seatpost extends down into the seat tube. Wheels are BMC’s own 35mm carbon models. (Photo: Ben Delaney)

Further, the Roadmachine’s compliant frame and D-shaped seatpost soak up bumps nicely — whether from lousy pavement or washboard or rocks — without feeling mushy or sloppy. Similarly, the handling is calm (with a 72-degree head tube/63mm of trail on a 56cm) without feeling stubborn.

On the 2016 Roadmachine, I set a downhill Strava KOM on a 8.6mi stretch of road that is dirt and the top and paved at the bottom, a descent I’ve done dozens of times on dozens of bikes. Aside from petty bragging, I include this to illustrate what I believe to be the Roadmachine’s Goldilocks’ characteristics for riding pavement and gravel. (Also, I realize downhill KOMs are stupid…)

With the new Roadmachine X, BMC has launched two carbon models with SRAM’s new XPLR gravel group and one aluminum model with a Shimano GRX gravel group. Excellent! Both of these purpose-specific groups are well suited for… dare I say it, gravel.

All the excellent geometry and carbon frame construction traits carry forward from the existing Roadmachine because, well, it’s not really a new bike. (The fork is new, with a bit more compliance, and a return to partially external routing.)

The fork is new, but the frame – including the top-tube bolts – remains the same. (Photo: Ben Delaney)

But because the carbon bike is the same, so is the tire clearance, which is pegged at 33mm. The alloy bike, interestingly, boasts 45mm of clearance — not to mention a very attractive $2,099 price.

So this is where the rubber (limit) meets the road… and arguably why BMC insists on the all-road moniker.

Swiss gravel

(Photo: Jérémie-Reuiller)

On September 21st, on our all-road Roadmachine X bikes, some BMC staff and journalists did a legit gravel ride. Granted, it was almost all uphill, and we cruised some hardwood-smooth tarmac, but with grassy Alpine trails, gravel roads, and narrow footpaths in the mix, it was a gravel ride, full stop. And the bike was in its element: efficient for the 5,000+ft of climbing, confident on a fast descent, and comfy on the gravel.

BMC’s staff admitted that the course was perhaps on the upper end of the Roadmachine X’s capabilities — and the stiff, double-digit gradients had me on my upper limit with the SRAM XPLR 44-44 low gear a few times. But I would argue that the only thing holding the bike back from chunkier gravel is a bit more rubber.

The next day, we rode yet another machine — a bike BMC calls a gravel bike — which I can tell you about on September 25th. So that will add context to BMC’s overall picture.

32mm tubeless WTB rubber sits on a 21mm internal-width rim. And that’s about the biggest tire you can get to fit. (Photo: Ben Delaney)

The One model has Force XPLR with a 44t ring and a 10-44 cassette. I feel this is a good balance of being able to climb steeps and still pedal gentle downhills, but your results may vary. The wheels are BMC’s CRD321, which have a 35mm tall rim with a 21mm internal width. These 1,509g wheels come dressed in 32mm WTB Expanse tubeless tires.

Roadmachine X bottom line

After riding the original Roadmachine quite a bit, and getting a good taste for the new Roadmachine X, I can heartily endorse the platform for its intended all-road use — a broad of road riding that includes dirt and mellower gravel roads. The carbon construction and endurance geometry dovetail for a calm, confident ride that doesn’t feel sluggish or vague, and the stack height is such that most roadies will be able to get a comfortable position.

If you are into longer adventure rides, the frame has top tube bolts for a bag, and the frameset is up for a challenge. Just keep that 33mm max tire width in mind.