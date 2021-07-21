Revel Bikes releases gravel/all road wheelset

Revel Bikes may be a mountain bike company, but everyone who works there rides gravel bikes on the company’s lunch ride.

It’s therefore apropos that the Carbondale, Colorado-based bike brand is releasing the RW23, a 23mm wide, gravel/all-road specific rim.

The RW23 uses the same durable, impact-resistant Fusion-Fiber technology as Revel’s mountain bike wheelsets.

The RW23 is the latest edition to the ‘Revel Wheels’ collection from Revel. In February of last year, Revel made waves when it released its first carbon-fiber rim, the RW30.

All of Revel’s rims use Fusion-Fiber technology, which defines both the material and the process. The technology is considered environmentally friendly because it uses polymers like nylon rather than epoxy, exposing workers to fewer toxins during manufacturing.

In terms of ride quality, where epoxy is brittle and can fracture, nylon is flexible and makes for a quiet, damped ride. It also creates a durable, lighter, more impact-resistant rim.

The RW23 rims have an inner width of 23mm, outer width of 29mm, and fit 32-47mm tires.

The RW23 will become the OEM wheel spec for the Why Cycles R+. Why is Revel’s sister brand; the versatile R+ is the bike that most of Revel’s staff grab for their lunch ride.

Specifications

The RW23 is a 700c gravel/all road rim that weighs 400 grams. The rims are available in 24H and 28H drilling, and complete wheels are assembled around 24H centerlock, Industry 9 Torch or 1/1 hubs.

All complete wheels are built with Sapim nipples, washers, and D-light spokes.

Rims only cost $699. The 1,585g – 1/1 build comes in at $1,975, while Torch complete wheels are $2,200 and weigh 1,520g (with valve stems and tape).

The rim has an inner width of 23mm, an outer width of 29mm; they are 24mm deep and fits a recommended tire size of 32-47mm.

Like all models of Revel Wheels, the RW23 is recyclable and backed by a lifetime warranty and crash replacement policy.