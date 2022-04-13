Quoc Gran Tourer II upgrades the British brand’s gravel shoe

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The Gran Tourer lace-up shoe sold well for Quoc, so the British brand kept the best features of that gravel shoe and added its own dial closure, a stiffer sole, and a tougher outer material for its new Gran Tourer II.

Quoc was founded in 2009 by Quoc Pham, a Vietnamese fashion school graduate who grew up in London after living for three years in a refugee camp.

Quoc makes road, gravel and casual shoes (with SPD fixtures).

The Gran Tourer II keeps the wrap-around rubber outsole from the original, along with a vibration-absorbing insole, and the padded liner with quick-drying ankle padding. Being comfortable all day on and off the bike was a goal for the gravel shoes.

The new shoe has Quoc’s own dial lacing system, which features a micro adjust to tighten, and then a single click backwards to completely release the lace.

Beyond the product, Quoc is environmentally conscious, and ships its shoes in recycled materials with soy-based inks used for printing.

The Gran Tourer II is $265, and comes in black, black gum, pink, and sand.

The laced version of the Gran Tourer goes for $235.

VeloNews received a test pair of the Gran Tourer II and will write a review soon.

You can see the full line at Quoc.cc.