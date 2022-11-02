Pro Bike Gallery: Rose Grant’s Juliana Quincy
Grant is retiring at the end of the season, after a nearly 10-year career in which she was a five-time marathon MTB national champion and two-time winner of the Leadville 100
After a nearly 10-year career, Rose Grant will be retiring at the end of the year. Before she does, she’s got one more mountain bike race to finish — Iceman Cometh, which is this weekend in Traverse City, Michigan. Just over a week ago, Grant competed in the final gravel race of her career at Big Sugar in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Since 2014, Grant has carefully balanced racing and motherhood. From 2015-2020, she raced for the Stan’s Pivot Pro Team, and in 2021, she and Evelyn Dong signed with Juliana-SRAM.
Grant was a five-time national marathon MTB champion and two-time winner of the Leadville 100.
This year, despite her ambivalence about racing gravel, Grant finished fourth in the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix series after some impressive results — notably second place at both the Leadville 100 and Chequamegon.
Here’s her Juliana Quincy, shot by photographer Wil Matthews at last month’s Big Sugar Gravel
Grant’s Juliana Quincy is built around a SRAM Red eTap AXS group, Reserve wheels, and Maxxis Rambler tires.
Grant, before Big Sugar Gravel. The Juliana-SRAM rider announced her retirement from pro cycling earlier this year. The Bentonville race was her last, something she described as “bittersweet.”
Grant has a Wolf Tooth GnarWolf chain catcher on her Quincy, a highly secure option to combat chain drops on 1x drivetrains.
A 10-44T cassette paired with a 44T chainring provides a 1:1 low gear, plenty for the Big Sugar route.
Maxxis recently began making its popular Rambler tire in 700x40c.
Reserve 25 wheels are built durable enough to take on gravel and can weigh below 1,400 grams, depending on hubs.
In this case, Grant’s wheels are built with industry Nine hubs.
Grant rides a Pro saddle and uses a Castelli saddle bag.
Her Easton stem is paired with Zipp 70 XPLR handlebars that feature flare and outsweep for greater stability on gravel roads.