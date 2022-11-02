Pro Bike Gallery: Rose Grant’s Juliana Quincy

After a nearly 10-year career, Rose Grant will be retiring at the end of the year. Before she does, she’s got one more mountain bike race to finish — Iceman Cometh, which is this weekend in Traverse City, Michigan. Just over a week ago, Grant competed in the final gravel race of her career at Big Sugar in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Since 2014, Grant has carefully balanced racing and motherhood. From 2015-2020, she raced for the Stan’s Pivot Pro Team, and in 2021, she and Evelyn Dong signed with Juliana-SRAM.

Grant was a five-time national marathon MTB champion and two-time winner of the Leadville 100.

This year, despite her ambivalence about racing gravel, Grant finished fourth in the inaugural Life Time Grand Prix series after some impressive results — notably second place at both the Leadville 100 and Chequamegon.

Here’s her Juliana Quincy, shot by photographer Wil Matthews at last month’s Big Sugar Gravel

Photo: Wil Matthews

Grant’s Juliana Quincy is built around a SRAM Red eTap AXS group, Reserve wheels, and Maxxis Rambler tires.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Grant, before Big Sugar Gravel. The Juliana-SRAM rider announced her retirement from pro cycling earlier this year. The Bentonville race was her last, something she described as “bittersweet.”

Photo: Wil Matthews

Grant has a Wolf Tooth GnarWolf chain catcher on her Quincy, a highly secure option to combat chain drops on 1x drivetrains.

Photo: Wil Matthews

A 10-44T cassette paired with a 44T chainring provides a 1:1 low gear, plenty for the Big Sugar route.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Maxxis recently began making its popular Rambler tire in 700x40c.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Reserve 25 wheels are built durable enough to take on gravel and can weigh below 1,400 grams, depending on hubs.

Photo: Wil Matthews

In this case, Grant’s wheels are built with industry Nine hubs.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Grant rides a Pro saddle and uses a Castelli saddle bag.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Her Easton stem is paired with Zipp 70 XPLR handlebars that feature flare and outsweep for greater stability on gravel roads.