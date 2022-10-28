Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Get 50% Off Outside+

Limited Time Offer

Subscribe Now

VeloNews Gear Gravel Gear
Gravel Gear

Pro bike gallery: Nico Roche’s Bianchi Impulso Pro

The recently-retired Irish WorldTour pro is going all in on gravel.

,

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

Intro Offer
$4.99 $2.49 / month*

Get the one subscription to fuel all your adventures.


  • Map your next adventure with our premium GPS apps: Gaia GPS Premium and Trailforks Pro.
  • Read unlimited digital content from 15+ brands, including Outside Magazine, Triathlete, Ski, Trail Runner, and VeloNews.
  • Watch 600+ hours of endurance challenges, cycling and skiing action, and travel documentaries.
  • Learn from the pros with expert-led online courses.
Join Outside+

*Outside memberships are billed annually. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

It’s safe to say that Nicolas Roche is a gravel racer now.

After retiring from the road in 2021, the Irish Grand Tour rider has been, from the looks of it, having a lot of fun. Just this year, he raced in UCI Gravel World Series qualifiers in Sweden and Spain, competed at the inaugural gravel worlds, and then hopped the pond for BWR Kansas and Big Sugar Gravel.

Based on his results — he was eighth in Kansas and fifth at Big Sugar — he might also have a knack for the off-road.

In an interview with VeloNews after Big Sugar, Roche said that he has a lot to learn about descending and riding technical gravel. Nevertheless, Roche is putting together a gravel squad next year with his brother and one yet-to-be-named woman rider, so he’ll have plenty of time to work on his weaknesses.

Here’s Roche’s Bianchi Impulso Pro after 104 dusty miles of northwestern Arkansas gravel.

Also read: Pro bike gallery: Haley Smith’s Ibis Hakka MX

Photo: Wil Matthews

Roche’s bike is built with SRAM Red and Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Roche at Big Sugar Gravel.

Photo: Wil Matthews

No massive cassettes for Roche, not that they’re needed for Big Sugar.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Roche came prepared with extra CO2 canisters and tire plugs within easy reach.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Roche has represented Ireland on the world’s biggest stages, including the Olympics and world championships. His next chapter is shaping up to include a lot of gravel.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Roche came prepared to fix flats.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Those are 48/35T chainrings with tried and true Shimano SPD pedals.

Photo: Wil Matthews

Roche turns to Zipp for his cockpit.

Photo: Wil Matthews

And Zipp again for his wheels. The 303 Firecrest is a popular gravel option.

Photo: Wil Matthews

It’s a French Wahoo for the Irishman.

Stay On Topic

promo logo