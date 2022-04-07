Become a Member

Gravel Gear

Powerstrap, BOA and laminated mesh combine in new Fizik Ferox Carbon gravel shoes

The claimed 297g shoe launches today for $299.

Fizik’s latest gravel shoe is the top-end Vento Ferox Carbon, a model that combines a lightweight laminated-mesh upper with the brand’s wide Powerstrap Velcro strap and a BOA dial.

The claimed 297g shoe launched today for $299.

The shoe also comes in black, but the most striking ‘lilac’ color highlights the laminated-mesh construction of the upper, which Fizik claims to be breathable and supple but durable against cuts.

While Velcro was a common shoe closure years ago, it fell out of favor with the advent of ratcheting straps and various circular dials. Fizik resurrected the grippy material with a wrap-around concept that Fizik says fully secures the foot without pressure points.

Previously, Fizik’s Powertrap shoes featured just these wide Velcro straps. This model also has a BOA Li2 dial, which micro-adjusts to loosen and tighten the fit. The shoe comes in sizes 36-48.

The Ferox Carbon has a carbon sole with a rubber coating.

Fizik also has the $159 Terra Atlas that came out earlier this year, the $159 Terra Powerstrap X4, and two other gravel shoes.

