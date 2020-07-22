Power up crunchy climbs on the Canyon Grail:ON gravel e-bike

Canyon rewrote the rules for buying bikes with their consumer-direct model, and it seems they are taking a shot at rewriting the rules for gravel e-bikes, with the Canyon Grail:ON.

The Grail:ON includes the Bosch Performance Line CX Gen4 drive system with 85 Nm of torque, and can boost up to 340 percent of a rider’s own power, up to 20mph (the legal limit for Class 1 e-bikes in the US). The 80-mile range — depending on variables like terrain and rider weight — is supplied by a 500wH battery.

Canyon Grail:ON Bosch motor Photo: Canyon

Canyon Grail:ON 500wH battery Photo: Canyon

The distinctive double-decker cockpit on the Canyon Grail has made its way onto the Grail:ON, as has the equally distinctive flexible leaf spring VCLS 2.0 seatpost.

And also just like the Canyon Grail, the electronic version will accommodate up to 50mm width tires.

Sizing for seven different frames will range from double-extra-small (43.2cm seat tube) through double-extra-large (61.2cm seat tube). Sizes 2XS, XS, and S feature 650b wheels to maintain nimble handling, while a relatively longer wheelbase and relaxed headtube angle promise comfort and control across all sizes.

Canyon Grail:ON Photo: Canyon

Gravel riders in the United States will initially be able to get their hands on two models of the Grail:ON, but with limited spec options and sizes.

The Grail:ON CF 8 is outfitted with Shimano GRX ($5,799), while the top-flight Grail:ON CF 8 eTap ($6,999) features the SRAM Force AXS eTap group.