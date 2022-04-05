New gravel suspension fork: Fox 32 Taper-Cast Gravel Fork

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

After a long, soft-promo period under Geoff Kabush, Fox today launched the latest iteration of its gravel fork, the 32 Taper-Cast Gravel Fork.

The new fork is Fox’s lightest ever at 1,226g and is a refinement of the 32 AX (adventure cross) model it rolled out in 2017.

It joins models from MRP and RockShox as current short-travel gravel suspension forks on the market.

The $799 RockShox Rudy Ultimate XPLR gravel suspension fork comes in 30 and 40mm travel options. The $989 MRP Baxter comes in 40 and 60mm options.

The new Fox gravel fork sits in between, as it comes in 40 and 50mm travel options, and can handle up to a 50mm tire.

The Fox fork costs between $769 and $949, depending on the model. There are three levels of fork, with increasingly higher-end parts: the Performance, Performance Elite, and Factory.

The air-sprung fork also comes in Fox’s Fit4 and Grip damper options, for either 160 or 180mm flat-mount brakes.

One option that is limited, however, is the steerer diameters: it only comes in one model that tapers from 1 1/8-inch to 1.5-inch.

The striking flipped-arch design allows Fox to both make the fork lighter and also improve down-tube clearance.

The ‘TC’ taper cast refers to the tapered lower-leg design.