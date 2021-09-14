Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Gravel Gear

Mosaic Cycles pushes its gravel envelope with GT-X adventure bikes

Two titanium models for flat or drop bars built and painted in Boulder, Colorado.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Titanium bike builder Mosaic added two framesets to its G-Series line of gravel bikes with the GT-1X and GT-2X. The GT-X frames are built with a long top tube to accommodate a short stem, and can be built with either a flat bar or a drop bar.

Tire clearance is massive, with the GT-X bikes built around a 29×2.25in tire.

And the titanium bikes can be built with frame bag and accessory mounts, as well as rack and fender mounts.

The new GT-X can be built with flat or drop bars. (Photo: Ian Matteson)

Related videos:

Mosaic builds the GT-1X to fit the rider with custom geometry and rider-specific, double-butted titanium tubing. Mosaic also paints its bikes in house, offering customers a variety of options.

The less expensive GT-2X uses straight-gauge tubing and comes in seven sizes and a raw titanium finish. Customers can upgrade to custom geometry and various paint finishes.

Mosaic builds and paints its bikes in Boulder, Colorado. The GT-X bikes can be delivered in 12 weeks once the order is finalized.

The GT-1X is $6,900 for the frameset including the custom geometry and paint choice. The GT-2X starts at $4,500 for stock geometry and the standard raw finish.

Mosaic’s Liz and Aaron Barcheck on the new bikes in Alaska. (Photo: Ian Matteson)

 

Stay On Topic