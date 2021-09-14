Mosaic Cycles pushes its gravel envelope with GT-X adventure bikes

Titanium bike builder Mosaic added two framesets to its G-Series line of gravel bikes with the GT-1X and GT-2X. The GT-X frames are built with a long top tube to accommodate a short stem, and can be built with either a flat bar or a drop bar.

Tire clearance is massive, with the GT-X bikes built around a 29×2.25in tire.

And the titanium bikes can be built with frame bag and accessory mounts, as well as rack and fender mounts.

The new GT-X can be built with flat or drop bars. (Photo: Ian Matteson)

Mosaic builds the GT-1X to fit the rider with custom geometry and rider-specific, double-butted titanium tubing. Mosaic also paints its bikes in house, offering customers a variety of options.

The less expensive GT-2X uses straight-gauge tubing and comes in seven sizes and a raw titanium finish. Customers can upgrade to custom geometry and various paint finishes.

Mosaic builds and paints its bikes in Boulder, Colorado. The GT-X bikes can be delivered in 12 weeks once the order is finalized.

The GT-1X is $6,900 for the frameset including the custom geometry and paint choice. The GT-2X starts at $4,500 for stock geometry and the standard raw finish.