Moots Routt ESC boasts 2.4-inch tires and mounts for days in titanium package

Titanium framebuilder Moots just expanded the Routt gravel bike family it’s had in the lineup for a few years. The Routt RSL is the gravel race bike in the lineup. The Routt 45 is a bike for chunkier gravel, with clearance for up to 50mm tire. The Routt YBB uses the elastomer rear micro-suspension system for a bit more cushioning. And now, the Routt ESC goes even bigger, with 2.4-inch tires, and mounts a-plenty on the titanium frame and titanium fork.

Moots is offering the Routt ESC in two builds. The modern $12,528 AXS kit comes with SRAM eTap AXS Force components matched up with parts from Enve, Selle Italia, and White Industries.

Perhaps more interesting is the $9,769 Neo Retro kit, which includes a Dajia Cycleworks Far Bar, Brooks saddle, and Paul Components Klamper brakes.

The titanium frame features a threaded bottom bracket, a 30.9mm seatpost, three mounts on the frame, and two mounts on the titanium fork. The frameset is made in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Keeping the titanium theme going, the complete bikes come with three King Cages and two King Manything Cages.

A 38-tooth ring is paired to a wide-range cassette. The rear is Boost spacing (148mm).

The geometry is tuned for loaded, off-road riding, with a fairly slack head angle (70-71 degrees, depending on the size). The bike comes in four sizes, from small (53cm effective top tube) to extra large (62cm effective top tube).