LSD and shaved tires – TJ Eisenhart and Colin Strickland’s Big Sugar Gravel bikes

TJ Eisenhart and Colin Strickland are two of the 1,000-plus racers who will take the start line at Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas on Saturday. Both seasoned racers have unique takes on what the right set-up — and look — is for the rough-gravel course.

Eisenhart, an artist and ex-road racer, revels in the acid-trip-inspired artwork on his Santa Cruz Stigmata.

Strickland, a past winner of Dirty Kanza (now Unbound Gravel) is opting for bigger, 42mm tires on his Allied Echo, shaving down some of the side knobs to ensure clearance.

Take a look below at their bikes.