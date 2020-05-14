Just how limited is the LOOK Cycles 765 Gravel RS Dirty Kanza edition?

Get in line now: only eight bikes will be available in the United States.

Built on the Look 765 Gravel RS frame, the Dirty Kanza edition will feature the SRAM Force eTap AXS wide group. Either one-by or two-by with 10/36 12-speed in the back, mounted on the Corima G30.5 gravel wheels, wrapped in Goodyear Connector tires.

Since this bike is designed with the self-sufficient gravel racer in mind, it has mounts to accommodate as many as four water bottles.

Of course one of the bike-rider touchpoints on the LOOK 765 Gravel RS Dirty Kanza edition are the LOOK X-Track Race Carbon pedals. Look boasts that the X-Track pedals have nearly twice the surface area compared to competitors’ SPD pedals, offering enhanced control and ride comfort.

Each LOOK Cycles 765 Gravel RS Dirty Kanza edition will come with the opportunity to win an entry into the Dirty Kanza event (yes, we know the DK has already been postponed, and might not happen in 2020). Each of the eight LOOK Cycles 765 Gravel RS Dirty Kanza edition owners, upon bike registration with www.lookcycle.com will be afforded a chance to win an entry into this monument of gravel. The two winners will be notified on July 6th.

The Dirty Kanza edition of the LOOK 765 Gravel RS is $8,000 on a first-come, first-served basis starting in early June. Two LOOK 765 Gravel RS bikes will be available in either extra-small, small, or a combination of both sizes; three will be available in size medium; three will be available in either large or extra-large, or a combination of both sizes.