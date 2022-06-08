HUNT announces 25 & 40 Carbon Gravel Race Disc Wheelsets

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

HUNT has announced two new wheelsets focused on gravel racing. Called the 25 Carbon Gravel Race Disc and the 40 Carbon Gravel Race Disc, the wheelsets have been designed to be light while also providing the durability and reliability necessary for gravel riding.

The 25 model, with a rim measuring 25mm deep, is primarily focused on durability and compliance. It features an asymmetric rim with a 26mm wide internal width to better support wide gravel tires measuring between 35mm and 65mm. HUNT says a set weighs 1,380 grams.

The 40 model, with a rim measuring 40mm deep, is designed with aerodynamics and lateral responsiveness in mind. But despite its deeper rim profile, it only hits the scales at 3 grams more than the 25 model, 1,383 grams total. Its 25mm internal rim width is slightly narrower than the 25 model, which is still on-par with most modern gravel wheels.

Each wheelset features an updated hookless rim design that has helped HUNT simultaneously cut weight and cost — two factors in bike tech that normally share an inverse relationship. The final rim widths are down to 385g and 395g for the 25 and 40 models respectively, and the simplified manufacturing process that allows for that low weight also means less wasted material, hence a lower production cost. The 25 wheelset costs $1,139 and the 40 comes in at $1,159.

HUNT points out that there is an additional aerodynamic benefit to hookless rims in that they create a smoother transition of airflow between the tire and rim.

It’s important to note that hookless rims require tubeless tires, and there is also a maximum tire pressure of 72.5 psi with these rims, though no one should be running any pressure approaching that with gravel tires.

The UK-based brand laces the rims to its all-new Sprint SL hubs, which have an engagement rate of 7.5 degrees. HUNT keeps the weight low through the use of 6066 alloy coupled with a refined CNC process. The front and rear hubs weigh about 95 grams and 230 grams respectively. Inside, EZO Japan precision sealed cartridge bearings keep the wheels rolling along smoothly and efficiently. Shimano/SRAM 8/9/10/11 speed, SRAM XD/XDR, Campagnolo 8/9/10/11/12 speed and Ekar freehub options are all available, meaning just about every gravel bike is compatible with these new wheels.

Both wheelsets are available for pre-order now. The 25 will begin shipping the second week of July and the 40 will follow in the third week of August.

More info: huntbikewheels.com