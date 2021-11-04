Giant lengthens, lowers, and steepens Revolt gravel bike
Six new models start at $2,300.
A flip-chip at the rear, a lower bottom bracket, a longer top tube, a shorter stem, and a steeper head tube. In a nutshell, that’s what’s new with the latest iteration of Giant’s Revolt gravel bike, which launches today with prices ranging from $2,300 to $6,200.
Giant’s engineers and product team worked with racers like Josh Berry — a former winner of the Belgian Waffle Ride and a podium finisher at Unbound Gravel — on the modifications from the original Revolt.
“Gravel racing has become more aggressive, and this new Revolt is helping us push the limits of what we are capable of,” Berry said.
There are six models on two platforms: Revolt Advanced Pro, and Revolt Advanced. The Revolt Advanced Pro frame and fork are 200g lighter than the previous configuration. The Revolt Advanced shaved 160g in the latest update.
Both bikes have a shorter wheelbase, with a steeper head tube and reduced fork trail, compared to the outgoing model. A size M/L bike, for instance, now has a 72-degree head tube compared to the outgoing 71-degree head tube in the same size.
In a trend we are seeing across many gravel bikes, the Revolt’s top tube gets longer, and the stem gets shorter, for stability. For similar handling reasons, the bottom bracket drops from 70mm to 80mm — which puts it lower than most gravel bikes save the Specialized Diverge (85mm) and the Evil Chamois Hagar (80mm).
For comfort, Giant drops the seatstay junction a bit and thins the seatstay tubes for more give. The compact-geometry build allows for generous flex on the tall D-Fuse seatpost, which was also redesigned. You aren’t locked into that post, though, as a switch of the locking mechanism allows for a round 30.9mm post, or dropper post. The Revolt Advanced 1 model comes with a dropper post; the rest come with the D-Fuse carbon post.
Both the Revolt Advanced Pro and Revolt Advanced bikes have Giant’s D-Fuse handlebars, which have built-in flex, flattened tops, and an aggressive backsweep.
Another big change is the addition of a rear flip chip, which effectively lengthens the wheelbase by 10mm and boosts tire clearance from 42mm to 53mm.
The bikes come with carbon Giant WheelSystems tubeless wheels.
Six water bottle mounts are standard: two on the down tube, two on the fork, one on the top tube, and one on the seat tube.
I’ve been riding and racing the Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0, including at this past weekend’s Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas, so stay tuned for a review of that model.
Giant Revolt 2022 models
Revolt Advanced Pro 0 – $6,200
- Shimano GRX Di2 group (48/31, 11-34)
- Giant CXR 1 carbon wheels
- Maxxis Receptor 40mm tires
Revolt Advanced Pro 1 – $5,000
- SRAM Rival eTap AXS 2x (43/30, 10-36)
- Giant CXR 1 carbon wheels
- Maxxis Receptor 40mm tires
Revolt Advanced 0 – $4,200
- Shimano GRX 810 group (48/31, 11-34)
- Giant CXR 2 carbon wheels
- Maxxis Receptor 40mm tires
Revolt Advanced 1 – $3,900
- SRAM Rival eTap AXS 1x (40, 10-44)
- Giant P-X2 wheels
- Giant Contact Switch dropper
- Maxxis Rambler 45mm tires
Revolt Advanced 2 – $2,800
- Shimano GRX 600, FSA Omega AGX group (48/32, 11-34)
- Giant P-X2 wheels
- Giant CrossCut AT 1 38mm tires
Revolt Advanced 3 – $2,300
- Shimano GRX 400, FSA Omega Adventure group (48/32, 11-34)
- Giant P-X2 wheels
- Giant CrossCut AT 1 38mm tires