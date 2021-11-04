Giant lengthens, lowers, and steepens Revolt gravel bike

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

A flip-chip at the rear, a lower bottom bracket, a longer top tube, a shorter stem, and a steeper head tube. In a nutshell, that’s what’s new with the latest iteration of Giant’s Revolt gravel bike, which launches today with prices ranging from $2,300 to $6,200.

Giant’s engineers and product team worked with racers like Josh Berry — a former winner of the Belgian Waffle Ride and a podium finisher at Unbound Gravel — on the modifications from the original Revolt.

“Gravel racing has become more aggressive, and this new Revolt is helping us push the limits of what we are capable of,” Berry said.

Tristan Uhl and Josh Berry race-testing the new Giant Revolt.

There are six models on two platforms: Revolt Advanced Pro, and Revolt Advanced. The Revolt Advanced Pro frame and fork are 200g lighter than the previous configuration. The Revolt Advanced shaved 160g in the latest update.

Both bikes have a shorter wheelbase, with a steeper head tube and reduced fork trail, compared to the outgoing model. A size M/L bike, for instance, now has a 72-degree head tube compared to the outgoing 71-degree head tube in the same size.

In a trend we are seeing across many gravel bikes, the Revolt’s top tube gets longer, and the stem gets shorter, for stability. For similar handling reasons, the bottom bracket drops from 70mm to 80mm — which puts it lower than most gravel bikes save the Specialized Diverge (85mm) and the Evil Chamois Hagar (80mm).

The D-Fuse seatpost (not shown) can now be swapped out for a 30.9mm dropper post.

For comfort, Giant drops the seatstay junction a bit and thins the seatstay tubes for more give. The compact-geometry build allows for generous flex on the tall D-Fuse seatpost, which was also redesigned. You aren’t locked into that post, though, as a switch of the locking mechanism allows for a round 30.9mm post, or dropper post. The Revolt Advanced 1 model comes with a dropper post; the rest come with the D-Fuse carbon post.

Both the Revolt Advanced Pro and Revolt Advanced bikes have Giant’s D-Fuse handlebars, which have built-in flex, flattened tops, and an aggressive backsweep.

The rear flip chip changes the wheelbase by 10mm and tire clearance from 42 to 53mm.

Another big change is the addition of a rear flip chip, which effectively lengthens the wheelbase by 10mm and boosts tire clearance from 42mm to 53mm.

The bikes come with carbon Giant WheelSystems tubeless wheels.

Six water bottle mounts are standard: two on the down tube, two on the fork, one on the top tube, and one on the seat tube.

I’ve been riding and racing the Giant Revolt Advanced Pro 0, including at this past weekend’s Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas, so stay tuned for a review of that model.

Giant Revolt 2022 models

Revolt Advanced Pro 0 – $6,200

Shimano GRX Di2 group (48/31, 11-34)

Giant CXR 1 carbon wheels

Maxxis Receptor 40mm tires

Revolt Advanced Pro 1 – $5,000

SRAM Rival eTap AXS 2x (43/30, 10-36)

Giant CXR 1 carbon wheels

Maxxis Receptor 40mm tires

Revolt Advanced 0 – $4,200

Shimano GRX 810 group (48/31, 11-34)

Giant CXR 2 carbon wheels

Maxxis Receptor 40mm tires

Revolt Advanced 1 – $3,900

SRAM Rival eTap AXS 1x (40, 10-44)

Giant P-X2 wheels

Giant Contact Switch dropper

Maxxis Rambler 45mm tires

Revolt Advanced 2 – $2,800

Shimano GRX 600, FSA Omega AGX group (48/32, 11-34)

Giant P-X2 wheels

Giant CrossCut AT 1 38mm tires

Revolt Advanced 3 – $2,300