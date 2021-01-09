FormMount OTS Garmin mount is a tidy solution for gravel riders with bar bags

Can we agree that we can do better than the rubber-band mounts that come with Garmin Edge computers? The FormMount OTS mount is an adjustable solution for keeping your Garmin secure and just above the stem with an absolute minimum of hardware or visual fuss.

The FormMount OTS is designed for mountain bikes, but it works well for gravel bikes, too. You just swap out a steerer tube spacer for this 5mm-tall composite carbon mount, reinstall your steerer cap, adjust the angle to your liking, twist on your Garmin, and off you go.

The Garmin engagement is solid, as is the Allen-bolt-tightened hinge.

Photo: Ben Delaney

While out-front mounts from K-Edge and Bar Fly are excellent solutions for sturdy, lightweight GPS mounts, they can also get in the way if you’re running a handlebar bag.

K-Edge and Bar Fly also make stem mounts. K-Edge has three options: an adjustable stem mount like the FormMount OTS, a rigid stem mount, and stem-cap mount. Bar Fly has a stem-cap mount.

Like the K-Edge Adjustable Garmin Stem Mount, the Form Mount OTM seems to me to be the sweet spot between minimalism and function in that you can set the angle of your computer. Both are $40 and made in the U.S. The metal K-Edge mount is 25g; the FormMount OTM is 13g.

Photo: Ben Delaney

For road riding, I definitely prefer an out-front mount because it reduces how much you have to tilt your head and eyes away from the road to see the screen. Plus I like the look.

But for gravel bikes when I have a big bag on the front of my bars that I access a few times during rides, it’s kind of a hassle to have computer situated smack in the middle of the bag’s opening.

If you find yourself in a similar situation, consider checking out a quality stem mount.