Fizik’s new Terra Atlas is a one-BOA gravel shoe

Fizik today launched a new shoe called the Terra Atlas that the Italian company is positioning as a general off-road all-rounder.

With a middle-of-the-road sole stiffness, Fizik says its new shoe “handles everything from fast down-country laps and epic all-mountain rides to back-country adventures, overnight bikepacking trips and cross-continent endurance races.”

The $159 shoe joins Fizik’s gravel line-up that also includes the stiffer Terra X5 ($149, 288g, one BOA dial, one Velcro strap), the Terra X5 Suede ($174, 288g), the Terra Powerstrap X4 ($159, 292g, two Velcro straps) and the XC-race Infinito X1 ($399, 312g, two BOA Ip1-B dials). All claimed weights are per size 42 shoe. Fizik has not released the weight on the Terra Atlas.

The new shoe is design for riding and walking, with a roomy fit, a wider external heel than the other shoes, and a nylon pedaling platform.

The nylon outsole is coated in rubber, and has removable toe studs.

The new shoe comes in four colors. The Terra Atlas is not yet on Fizik’s US website, but the company says the shoe is available now.