Factor rolls off pavement with the LS gravel bike

While Factor is more noted for its WorldTour level road racing bikes, the Factor LS is the company’s first gravel-focused racer. It joins the Vista — which Factor calls its all-road bike — in the dirt-capable lineup.

With a 950g claimed frame weight (54cm), the gravel-friendly frame features plenty of clearance for muddy, 43mm tires.

Related

The Factor LS can accommodate electronic or mechanical drivetrains, with either 1x or traditional 2x setups, fitted to a BBright bottom bracket.

The Factor LS has plenty of room for mud-covered tires. Photo: Factor

The Factor LS promises plenty of clearance—and compliance—with this rear triangle design. Photo: Factor

The Factor LS does bikepacking, too. Photo: Factor

Three bottle mounts and a top tube mount for a Bento box are standard, along with hidden fender mounts.

With input from national champion Eric Marcotte, as well as TJ Eisenhart and Andrew Dahlheim, the Factor LS has been tested and proven to be a racer’s bike.

The Factor LS SRAM Force eTap AXS is a standard build option. Photo: Factor

The Factor LS frameset (with fork and headset) starts at $2,700.

A complete Factor LS with SRAM Force AXS, Black Inc Thirty Wheels, and a Black Inc finishing kit starts at $6,999.