Factor Bikes launches OSTRO Gravel race machine

Factor Bikes is looking to cut a groove through the gravel racing scene with the new ultra-aero OSTRO Gravel bike.

“The OSTRO Gravel combines elite aerodynamics with gravel riding/racing design details to deliver a gravel bike that is in a class of its own,” the brand promises.

The OSTRO Gravel will build on Factor’s gravel stable of LS and Vista Bikes, and supplement it with knowledge gained serving WorldTour team Israel Premier Tech its leading road build, the OSTRO VAM.

“Extending our current gravel offering to include a bike of this caliber is integral to Factor’s development. We have invested heavily in the technology to create what we believe to be the world’s fastest gravel bike. Seeing it already succeed on the world stage is something we are extremely proud of,”said founder and CEO Rob Gitelis.

Launching in the coming week, the OSTRO Gravel frame provides tire clearance of up to 45mm and weighs in at 900g for a fully painted size 54 frame.

The bike goes all-in on gravel racing and boasts a strengthened layup to handle the changing and challenging terrain of multi-surface events.

The OSTRO Gravel has already been through the rigors of the Unbound race, and riders finished 10th and 20th in Emporia this summer.

“Previously in our line we had a gravel bike called the LS,” Gitelis said. “It was a do-it-all gravel bike but with the LifeTime Grand Prix this year, with four riders representing Factor, we wanted to make sure that we put our best foot forward in the gravel arena.”

Adam Roberge is one of Factor’s sponsored athletes. The Canadian finished 10th at Unbound and won gravel worlds on a Factor.

“I have been working closely with Factor behind the scenes on the development of the OSTRO Gravel,” he said.

“This bike is without a doubt helped me achieve a 16-second course record at the worlds in Nebraska. The bike was extremely compliant and responsive, especially considering the high paceline and constant elevation change. It has been a real asset to my season.”

Factor’s sister brand BLACK INC completes the build with a THIRTY-FOUR wheelset and integrated aero barstem.

As expected from such a specced-out machine, prices start high. The “entry-level” build with SRAM Force retails at $8,599 with prices touching on $10,000 for a set-up finished with a SRAM RED XPLR groupset and power meter.

Here’s the full spec:

FRAME: TeXtreme, Toray, Nippon Graphite Pitch-Based Fiber

FORK: OSTRO Wide Stance Fork

SEATPOST: 0 and 20mm setback available

BARSTEM: Black Inc Aero Bartsem Reach 80mm, drop 120mm. Multiple stem lengths and bar widths available

HEADSET: Ceramic Speed 1.5″ bearings

HEAD TUBE DIAMETER: 1.5″ upper and lower

BOTTOM BRACKET: CeramicSpeed T47A Aluminium cups / CeramicSpeed bearings with Wheels MFG 24mm BBRight Reducers / Adapters

MAX TIRE CLEARANCE: 45mm

WHEEL SIZE: 700c

BRAKE TYPE: Disc

FRONT AXLE: 12 x 100mm thru-axle

REAR AXLE: 12 x 142mm thru-axle

CABLE ROUTING: Internal

FINISH/COLOUR: Naked Grunge, White Grunge, Custom paint available

MANUFACTURER WARRANTY: Limited Lifetime Warranty

GROUPSET: SRAM RED XPLR 44-tooth chainring and 10-44 cassette

The bike will be on sale via Factorbikes.com and authorized dealers from the end of September 2022.