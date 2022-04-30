Cinelli offers made-in-Italy steel gravel bikes with Campagnolo Ekar for $4,900

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

While seemingly every bike company under the sun is pushing carbon gravel bikes these days, metal gravel bikes are still out there. And Cinelli would like you to know that in a time of bike shortages, the Italian company’s triple-butted steel frame is in stock and ready to ship.

Built with Campagnolo’s 13-speed Ekar gravel group, Fulcrum Rapid Red 500 wheels, and Pirelli CinturatoTM H 35mm tires, the Cinelli Nemo Gravel goes for $4,900 and comes in six sizes, 48-61cm.

Cinelli builds its steel framesets in Italy, and offers a variety of paint options. The green Nemo is ready to ship now, and custom colors take a month for the frame or 45 days for a complete bike.

The Nemo Gravel frame weighs 1,900g and is paired to a 450g Columbus Futura Gravel carbon fork. Clearly, steel is not as light as carbon fiber, but it’s also a whole lot less likely to crack in the event of a being smashed against a rock.

The frame has internal cable routing and can handle up to 40mm tires.

Cinelli’s Nemo Gravel is sold with Campagnolo Ekar.

