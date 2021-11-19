Canyon updates Grail range for 2022

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The 2022 Canyon Grail range is updated for 2022 with two frames and four build options.

Launched in 2018, the Grail is a gravel-specific build with a readily identifiable double-decker handlebar, and suspension seatpost.

The updates for 2022 see the Canyon Grail fitted with Shimano’s gravel-specific component group across three of the models, while the remaining fourth Grail gets spec’d with SRAM XPLR gravel group and a SRAM Red power meter.

Both the Grail framesets are equipped with the Canyon S25 VCLS 2.0 CF seatpost.

Canyon last updated the Grail in summer 2020 with Shimano GRX and SRAM Force drivetrain. Since the previous update, SRAM unveiled the XPLR group, and refinements were made to Shimano’s gravel group.

To be sure, the improvements to the Canyon Grail are not solely from the component upgrades. Canyon claims the Grail SLX frameset weighs approximately 200g less than the SL frameset. At this time, Canyon has not provided comparative weights across model years.

Grail CF SL 8 ($3,199): Shimano GRX 810, and DT Swiss G 1800 alloy wheelset. (Photo: Canyon Bicycles)

Grail CF SL 8 Di2 ($4,999) Shimano GRX 815, and DT Swiss GRC 1600 carbon wheelset.

Grail CF SLX 8 ($5,999): Shimano GRX 815, and DT Swiss GRC 1400 carbon wheelset.