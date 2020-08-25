Canyon Grail gets tricked out with gravel-specific touches

Nearly two-and-a-half years after Canyon launched its eye-catching gravel bike, the Grail is finally getting outfitted with the latest gravel-specific components.

The Grail now comes decked out with a variety of component choices: Shimano GRX 1X and SRAM Force eTap AXS 2X configurations.

The new Grail 7 1X features Shimano GRX single-chainring drivetrain with a 40T chainring paired to an 11-42 cassette (that’s a 381% gear range).

The Canyon Grail CF SL 8 features a 2X Shimano GRX drivetrain. Photo: Canyon Bicycles

If you’re a fan of SRAM, you might dig the Force eTap AXS Wide group on the Canyon Grail. This update replaces SRAM 1X drivetrains previously featured on several Grail CF SL and CF SLX bikes. The 46/33 chainrings matched to the 10-36 cassette should provide a wide gear range while retaining useful gaps between gears. It’s noted that this may be especially handy for riders who clock up most of their miles on the road.

A Fizik Argo saddle, with a short nose, is now featured on all bikes in the range.

Canyon is offering seven models with the new specs — including women’s-specific builds — in the United States.

Prices range from $1,699 for the Grail 6 to $5,299 for the through the Grail CF SLX 8 Di2.