Cannondale Topstone gets a Lefty — and a motor

Cannondale has upended its Topstone gravel lineup to include elements of its past with trends toward the future, as it releases the full-suspension Topstone Carbon Lefty, the Topstone Neo Carbon e-bike, and the Topstone Neo Carbon Lefty e-bike.

Gravel-ready racers

The full-suspension Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty sports a KingPin rear suspension system and the Lefty Oliver fork in the front, both of which roll on 650b wheels. The Carbon Lefty was even designed to accept an internally-routed 27.2 dropper seat post, a nod to versatility as gravel bikes continue to refine themselves.

The Topstone Carbon comes with 700 x 37c tires while the Topstone Carbon Lefty comes with 650 x 47c tires, both ample for handling nearly any road surface thrown underneath it.

Topstone’s twist on a cross-country fork

The Cannondale Lefty Oliver is a lightweight, single-crown suspension fork, built specifically for gravel riding. Inspired by the more-robust cross-country Lefty Ocho fork, the Lefty Oliver features 30mm of travel made possible by the same type of needle bearing internals in its beefier brethren.

Cannondale says that the Lefty Oliver’s new Chamber damper was also designed to minimize bobbing and diving for a super-efficient and smooth feel on or off-road. The Lefty Oliver features a lockout with a blow-off circuit, so it can still absorb impacts even when engaged. The Lefty Oliver fork features a new, tool-free, StopLock brake mount designed for flat-mount calipers, which should make for easy wheel swaps.

Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty rear suspension Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty 3 driveside Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty 1 Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty Women’s Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

Cannondale Topstone Carbon Lefty 3 Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

The Topstone Carbon Lefty line-up features four models, including one women’s-specific model.

Topstone Sizing

The unisex models will be available in XS, S, M, L, and XL sizes, and the women’s spec model will be available in XS, S, and M.

Topstone Pricing

As configured pricing is expected to be:

Topstone Carbon Lefty 1: $7,500

Topstone Carbon Lefty 2: $4,250

Topstone Carbon Lefty 3: $3,750

Power up

If you’re looking for a little boost, The Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon and Topstone Neo Carbon Lefty get all the features of the Topstone Carbon bikes, the added benefit of an e-bike drive system from Bosch that has a claimed range of 79 miles on a single charge.

The Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon is available in two frame and bike configurations:

a 700c-wheel version featuring a rigid carbon fork

a 650b wheel version with the new Lefty Oliver

Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 2 non-driveside Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 2 driveside rear Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 2 bosch motor Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 4 Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 3 Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 1 Photo: Courtesy Cannondale

The rigid carbon fork on the Topstone Neo Carbon promises a nimble yet stable feel both on- and off-road, while the Topstone Neo Carbon Lefty features a Lefty Oliver fork, KingPin suspension in the rear, and 650 x 48c tires.

Sizes

The Topstone Neo Carbon will feature two 650b Lefty Oliver models as well as two 700c models, and both versions will be available in S, M, L, and XL sizes.

Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon

Pricing

Topstone Neo Carbon 1 Lefty: $9,000

Topstone Neo Carbon 2: $6,500

Topstone Neo Carbon 2 Spd: $6,500

Topstone Neo Carbon 3 Lefty: $5,800

Topstone Neo Carbon 3 Lefty Spd: $5,800

All the above models feature a removable fender bridge mount, Speed Release thru-axles, and DirectLine internal cable routing.

Models with the KingPin rear suspension feature the LockR thru-axle pivot locks so the left and right seat-stays move together, preventing independent rotation, which should offer a responsive and smoother feel.

For more information on the Topstone, visit www.cannondale.com.