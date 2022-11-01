Cadex’s new GX gravel handlebar weighs just 185 grams

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Cadex’s first gravel-specific handlebar is here, and it’s impressively lightweight.

The GX handlebar is just 185 grams for a size 40cm (200 grams in the largest 46cm size) thanks to a one-piece mold manufacturing that eliminates excess weight that comes with bonding together sections of handlebar. Cadex uses the same one-piece mold technique for its road handlebar, which weighs even less at 160 grams for a size 42cm.

Additionally, that construction process results in a stiffer handlebar because it eliminates flex from joining together separate sections. Cadex also places high-tensile strength carbon in the layup only where needed to increase stiffness and strength with minimal extra weight.

“With the new Cadex GX handlebar, we upped the fun factor a notch,” said Jeff Schneider, global head of product for Cadex. “The result is a confidence-inspiring bar for rowdy descents and loose corners that doesn’t compromise performance or comfort.”

As a gravel handlebar, the GX is shaped to provide the rider more control off-road. That means 16 degrees of flare and five degrees of outsweep at the drops for stability on descents and corners, and a shorter 70mm reach and 115mm drop to make transitioning between hand positions easy. Additionally, the D-shaped tops have five degrees of backsweep, which Cadex says results in more compliance and a more comfortable, natural hand position.

The GX costs $450. It comes in 40cm, 42cm, 44cm, and 46cm sizes and has a standard clamp diameter of 31.8mm.

More info: cadex-cycling.com