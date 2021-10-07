Become a Member

Alchemy Bikes launches new Colorado-made gravel bike

The Rogue gravel bike, Argos Ti hardtail MTB, and updated Arktos full-suspension MTB join Alchemy's 2022 lineup.

Colorado-based bike manufacturer Alchemy Bikes is digging deeper into dirt.

At Sea Otter, the brand released two new bikes — the Rogue gravel bike and Argos titanium hardtail mountain bike. In addition, Alchemy’s 2022 Arktos full-suspension mountain bike receives an upgrade with a flip-chip linkage modification.

Alchemy’s carbon frames are made in-house in Denver, Colorado.

The Rogue brings a second bike to Alchemy’s gravel quiver. With a slacker head tube angle (70.5 degrees in size medium) and room for wider tires, the Rogue offers more terrain capability than Alchemy’s existing Ronin. Progressive geometry and features like dropper-post compatibility and numerous mounts for racks, bags, and bottles give the Rogue a ‘do-anything’ personality.

The Rogue is hydraulic and wireless dropper post compatible.

The Rogue is available Shimano’s GRX Di2 and SRAM’s Force and Red AXS stock, with available upgrades to XPLR components as well. The bike comes in six sizes, from XS to XXL. Six colors are in stock, with custom paint optional from $500. Frames start at $4,299 with full builds from $7,999 to $9,999.

The Rogue has clearance for up to 700x50c or 650Bx2.2″ tires.

