First Look: Corima 47 MCC DX wheels

The French company is taking its unique wheel design to American shores, with the MCC DX wheels.

Corima has come to the US after establishing itself as a regular presence among European racers for 30 years. Its wheels have rolled beneath WorldTour pros for years, but Corima’s name hasn’t been very recognizable in the US. Now the French company is taking its unique wheel design to American shores with the MCC DX wheels.

Corima says the MCC DX wheels’ unique design significantly improves aerodynamics, and the Double Torque Technology (D2T; that funny-looking bit on the rear wheel) increases wheel strength by addressing torque forces in both directions, from pedaling and braking.

Each wheel features 12 carbon aero spokes that Corima says helps reduce drag, and increase stability in crosswinds. The spokes are anchored at 6 points on the rim, helping reduce weight. This also reduces rotational weight, according to Corima, effectively improving the moment of inertia for the wheels and ensuring you can spin up more quickly.

Double Torque Technology

That MCC DX wheels’ rear hub certainly has a distinctive look, but it’s all about function. The rear hub is full-carbon, including those neat-looking Y-shaped hub flanges. Corima says this unique design helps increase lateral stiffness to counter the rider’s pedaling input, but it also provides structural integrity to resist forces from disc brakes. The unique design, according to Corima, allows the hub to be made completely from carbon without sacrificing any strength.

The front wheel doesn’t feature this unique hub, since, according to Corima, the front wheel doesn’t encounter the same types of forces the rear wheel does. The front wheel is, however, optimized to withstand forces from disc brakes.

MCC DX rims

The MCC DX rims are filled with structural foam, and unidirectional carbon fiber laid horizontally, to increase stiffness and strength. This helps Corima keep weight down while maximizing the rim’s strength, and of course increasing responsiveness. Corima says this foam also pulls double-duty by damping vibration, and keeping the wheels in true longer.

Corima does not note the internal rim width on its website, but our test set measures out to about 19mm. The MCC DX rims are tubeless-ready. Notably, Corima lists the tires with which the rims are compatible:

Continental Grand Prix 5000 TL 700 x 25

Hutchinson Fusion 5 Storm 700 x 25 (to 30)

Mavic Yksion Pro UST 700 x 25

Schwalbe Pro One 2019 700 x 25 to 28

Vittoria Corsa Speed 700 x 23

Corima also recommends against using an air compressor to seat your tires on these rims.

What our testing looks like

I am fortunate to have the first set of the MCC DX wheels in America, and I will be riding them today. I’ll be testing with all of Corima’s claims in mind: That these wheels offer exceptional lateral stiffness from the unique rear wheel design, aerodynamic stability thanks to the carbon aero spokes, quick roll-up due to the reduced rotational weight, and braking control from the added strength of the rear hub. Some of these characteristics will be easier to notice than others, but on the rolling terrain here on the front range of Colorado that turns rapidly into persistent, sustained climbs, I’ll have the opportunity to test the MCC DX wheels in all of the types of terrain you would expect such high-end wheels to conquer with aplomb.