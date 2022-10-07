Filippo Ganna shows off special Bioracer kit design for UCI Hour Record attempt

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

With his UCI Hour Record attempt fast approaching, Filippo Ganna has revealed the kit design he’ll be riding Saturday at the Montichiari velodrome in Italy.

Ganna will be looking to better the current 55.548-kilometer mark, set by Daniel Bigham in August, in a Bioracer skinsuit featuring artwork designed by the TT specialist himself.

An Italian, Ganna took inspiration from the country’s red, white, and green flag, including the tricolor theme on the front of the jersey, in a stripe down the back and as well as on the cuffs. The rest of the jersey is black with white logos.

The front features the Ineos Grenadiers logo of his team, while the back has the words “Top Ganna” stylized to look like the “Top Gun” movie logo, a theme that began several years ago which Ganna is still embracing today as he goes for one of the biggest milestones of his career.

Ganna put in some time on the track in the new design this week in the lead-up to his attempt as he dialed in his set up.

Fans can get their own version of the kit in a jersey, cap, or aero socks, though not the skinsuit that Ganna will wear during the record attempt.