Enve’s custom decal configurator taps the designer in you

If you ride any of the ENVE M Series, G Series, SES, or the new ENVE Foundation Collection wheelsets, why not add your own custom flair to them?

You can use the ENVE online custom decal configurator to upload a custom decal design or image, or using pre-loaded templates.

“Color-matched and custom decals have always been part of the ENVE ownership experience,” said Jake Pantone, ENVE’s vice president of product and brand. “The ability to customize one’s decals personalizes the experience and makes an ENVE’d out bike stand out in a sea of sameness.”

The online-based decal configurator provides a library of preloaded graphics and colors, and a suite of editing tools for putting unique designs on ENVE wheels. Popular colors that match OEM paint schemes for frames and forks have been built into the tool, making it easy to match ENVE wheels to a variety of standard frames and forks. ENVE has partnered with veteran decal print houses Stikrd and Slik Graphics to ensure best-in-class print and service quality.

ENVE wheels can be purchased with custom decals already applied, or wheel owners can design, purchase, and install decals on an existing set of ENVE wheels.

Each decal kit comes with enough decals for a complete wheelset, rider name tag decals, and extra ENVE window decals. Pricing starts at $40 for the Foundation Collection road wheels, and goes up to $80 for M Series, SES, and G Series wheelsets due to the additional decals required per wheelset.