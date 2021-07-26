Elite Rizer combines virtual steering with front-end climbing simulation

For most people riding indoors, virtual riding has meant pedaling with the bike in a static position, no matter what is happening on screen. Elite has a new accessory that changes that dramatically; the Elite Rizer raises and lowers the front of the bike in tandem with virtual course undulations, and allows the rider to steer to direct their avatar.

The Rizer will tilt up to 20% and lower to -10%. Elite claims the movement is smooth and functions in sync with the rises and descents of virtual climbs in Zwift and other virtual riding platforms.

Last year Elite launched the Sterzo Smart, a Bluetooth wheel platform that lets riders steer their Zwift avatars with their handlebars. It’s the only product of its kind.

The Rizer combines this steering functionality with the front-end dynamic that previously only Wahoo offered with its Kickr Climb.

Like the Kickr Climb, the Rizer can be manually adjusted up and down, as well as automatically adjusting the angle to match training software. It works on Bluetooth and ANT+.

The $1,099 Rizer will be available this fall, and is compatible with any smart trainer that allows the front end to move freely. So, for instance, it works with the Wahoo Kickr but not the Tacx Neo. And the Rizer works with five Elite smart trainers: the Direto XR, Direto XR-T, Suito, Suito-T, and Tuo.

The Rizer will ship with adapters for quick-release and thru-axle bikes.

Elite claims the Rizer is more stable than the Kickr Climb because of its aluminum construction and four-foot base.

VeloNews is slated to receive a test unit, and we will report back once we receive one and get some indoor rides on it.