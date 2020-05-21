Dynaplug launches 14g puncture-fix tool with the Carbon Racer

For small punctures in tubeless tires, sealant will usually do the trick of plugging the hole so you can keep riding. For bigger punctures, tire plugs are a great solution to keep a tire tubeless. The small company Dynaplug has a new, lightweight version of its system called the Carbon Racer that weighs just 14g.

Like Dynaplug’s original Racer, the Carbon Racer comes with plugs of different sizes on each end. You just press in the plug, and its anchor keeps it in the tire when you withdraw the tool.

The Carbon Racer comes with a tiny, 10g holder that you can mount under a bottle cage.

The $48 kit includes 3 pointed tip plugs, 2 bullet-tipped Megaplugs, 2 insertion tubes, and the tool holder. It comes with a lifetime warranty.

Dynaplug isn’t the only tubeless tire plug on the market, of course. Genuine Innovations, Stan’s, Blackburn, and others also make tubeless plug systems.

A Carbon Racer with two shorter road/gravel-length insertion tubes is in the works.

Notably, this Carbon Racer is being included as stock equipment on the new Cannondale Scalpel.