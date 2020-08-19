BOA Li2 to debut on road, gravel, mountain footwear
The Boa Li2 system features smaller dials, dual-direction micro-adjustment, and an environmentally-conscious design to reduce waste.
Boa dials have staked a claim on footwear for years now, and its dials make adjusting fit effective and easy. The latest from the Denver, Colorado-based company is the Boa Li2 system, featuring smaller dials and improved micro-adjustment for better fit and durability. And while Boa doesn’t give much in the way of specifics, the company says the Li2 system features an environmentally friendly design meant to reduce waste.
Related:
- Rapha Pro Team road shoe review
- Giro’s Sector shoes aim to do it all, from mountain to gravel
- Specialized Recon 3.0 mountain bike shoe review
Highlights of the new retention system include a lower profile, and greater precision in achieving a comfortable fit. The lower profile should help reduce damage from rock strikes or other misadventures.
The Li2 dials will be on premier-level shoes from Fizik, Scott, Rapha, Gaerne, Lake, and DMT later in 2020, and on Bontrager, Giro, Louis Garneau, and Specialized shoes in early 2021.
Three different Boa dial profiles will be paired with Boa’s TX4 soft lace, which can be adjusted with either one or two-dial model shoes. All three Boa dials will feature multi-directional function for both tightening and loosening, and will all also pop up to fully release the retention system.
The tactile features of the Li2 are brand new, too. Boa says this is its first dial to use a composite overmold around the perimeter of the dial to increase durability and grip.
Boa says that less-noticeable improvements will improve durability and longevity, as well as being produced through sustainable practices which reduces waste during manufacturing. The company hasn’t said much specifically beyond that, other than that the design fits in with Boa’s larger goal of reducing its carbon footprint.