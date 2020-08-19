BOA Li2 to debut on road, gravel, mountain footwear

Boa dials have staked a claim on footwear for years now, and its dials make adjusting fit effective and easy. The latest from the Denver, Colorado-based company is the Boa Li2 system, featuring smaller dials and improved micro-adjustment for better fit and durability. And while Boa doesn’t give much in the way of specifics, the company says the Li2 system features an environmentally friendly design meant to reduce waste.

Highlights of the new retention system include a lower profile, and greater precision in achieving a comfortable fit. The lower profile should help reduce damage from rock strikes or other misadventures.

Boa Li2 dial stack height is noticeably shorter than the IP1 version of Boa dials. Photo: Boa

The Li2 dials will be on premier-level shoes from Fizik, Scott, Rapha, Gaerne, Lake, and DMT later in 2020, and on Bontrager, Giro, Louis Garneau, and Specialized shoes in early 2021.

Three different Boa dial profiles will be paired with Boa’s TX4 soft lace, which can be adjusted with either one or two-dial model shoes. All three Boa dials will feature multi-directional function for both tightening and loosening, and will all also pop up to fully release the retention system.

The tactile features of the Li2 are brand new, too. Boa says this is its first dial to use a composite overmold around the perimeter of the dial to increase durability and grip.

The Boa Li2 will be available in three dial profiles. The Boa Li2 Dial A will be mated to premium level shoes. Photo: Boa

Boa says that less-noticeable improvements will improve durability and longevity, as well as being produced through sustainable practices which reduces waste during manufacturing. The company hasn’t said much specifically beyond that, other than that the design fits in with Boa’s larger goal of reducing its carbon footprint.