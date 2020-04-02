Best women’s mountain bike gear for 2020

Stay functional from head to toe in this year's top mountain bike gear.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Smith Forefront 2 | $240

Smith’s Aerocore technology pairs with MIPS to keep this full-coverage helmet lightweight, while the multi-point adjustable harness creates a secure and comfortable fit. The adjustable visor means you can easily wear sunglasses or goggles, and Smith just kills it on the colors.

POC Aspire Clarity Glasses | $220

Clarity lenses from Carl Zeiss enhance color contrast and clarity, which means you’ll see obstacles more clearly regardless of shifting light conditions. The lightweight Grilamid frames feature plenty of flexibility for a stable fit, and hydrophilic earpieces to help plant the glasses in place even when you’re sweaty.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Kitsbow Icon Shirt | $220

Kitsbow’s Icon is made of Pendleton Merino wool, and cut to be both functional on the bike and flattering everywhere. Subtle shoulder vents and stretch gussets allow for mobility and breathability, while Schoeller abrasion panels on the elbows add extra durability. With a base layer, it makes a great cool weather top or you can layer it over another jersey to extend the range even more. Wear it on the bike, wear it at the bar, pack it on your travels. The American-sewn Pendleton wool will hold up and look good for a long time to come.

Wild Rye Freel Shorts | $120

Wild Rye is a company run by women — making apparel for women — and offers the Freel shorts with durable, four-way stretch nylon which stands up to splashes, branches, and crashes. A gusseted crotch prevents chafing, the side pocket is big enough to hold a phone, and the front hand pockets make them versatile enough to wear to the bar. While they’re lightweight enough to be an XC short, the longer length (12-inch inseam for a size eight) and the split at the hem means they’ll fit over knee pads.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Swiftwick Pursuit Seven Socks | $22

Tall, dark, and Merino! The seven-inch height protects against bushing and branches that scratch and cut. The dark, neutral colors won’t clash with the rest of your kit and won’t show stains from mud (or blood). And the mid-cushion, four-season Merino wool will insulate in the winter, and help cool in the summer, all while managing moisture.

Liv Shuttle Flat Shoes | $110

Liv’s GRIPR rubber sole gives you tacky traction for both contact with your pedal’s pins, and when walking through technical terrain. A reinforced toe guard stands up to abrasion, and the perforated TPU upper is durable and breathes well. The mesh pocket on the tongue to stuff your laces and the reflective threading in the laces are smart user-friendly details.

Get your VeloNews 2020 Gear Issue now.