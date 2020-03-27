Best women’s gravel gear for 2020

Look sharp while riding rocks in our favorite gravel bike apparel selections for the year.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Kask Protone helmet | $299

At 215 grams (size medium), this 20-vent helmet still maintains aero properties and ample venting, and is great for long days exploring back roads. Thick CoolMax pads pull sweat away from your head to keep you cool. They’re also removable and machine washable. The retention system has multiple points of adjustment to fine-tune the fit, and the faux leather padding on the chin strap offers a surprising level of luxe comfort.

Goodr OG Glasses | $25

Sometimes you don’t want or need $200 frames between your eyes and the gravel that’s flying up from the wheel in front of you. But you still need a quality lens, a good fit, and style for days. Goodr’s polarized lenses cut glare, and block UVA & UVB rays, while the lightweight, snug fit, and grippy coating on the frame keep them from slipping. And for $25, you could get a pair to match every kit.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Velocio Recon Micromodal Jersey | $140

This pullover, zipper-free jersey has a more casual look, but otherwise retains all the trappings of a high-end summer jersey: soft, lightweight material that breathes well, and Velocio added a carbon-knit thread to the textile to make it anti-microbial (less stinky). You still get three rear pockets, and the reduced bulk that comes with removing the zipper means the Recon also works well as a cold-weather mid layer.

Rapha Cargo Bibshorts | $270

With a cargo pocket on each thigh and two pockets on your back, these bibs can completely take the place of a pocketed jersey or give you that much more on-body storage. Rapha designed the rear pockets to clear the waistband of baggies, so you can wear these bibs any number of ways. The endurance chamois and compressive fit provide all-day comfort, and the main panels of the shorts feature Rapha’s water-resistant Shadow fabric, expanding the short’s versatility even more.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Defeet Aireator Socks | $15

Many of the most popular #sockdoping companies are putting their design work on a Defeet Aireator sock. These 6-inch tall socks have a lightweight mesh-type construction on the top of the foot and ankle for breathability, and they’ll last season upon season.

Fizik Terra X5 Shoes | $150

While the industry is frantically trying to figure out what makes a gravel shoe a gravel shoe, this combination of minimal weight, breathability, and off-road chops checks all the boxes. The single BOA closure reduces weight, and the perforated MicroTex upper with scuff guards provides comfort and durability. The carbon sole gives you road-shoe-like power transfer, while the minimal tread gives you just enough grip for hike-a-bikes.

