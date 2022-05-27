The Best Yoga Gear of 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Yeti Rambler 36 oz Bottle with Chug Cap and Rambler Bottle Sling ($50 and $40)

(Photo: Courtesy Yeti)

Proper hydration is key to achieving that deep release. The Rambler’s narrow chug cap is perfect for getting a quick, slosh-free sip of water in the middle of a session, and it screws off to reveal a wide mouth for easy cleaning. Pair it with the Bottle Sling and put an end to awkwardly juggling your stuff in and out of the studio. It even has a pocket for your class pass.

Jungmaven Jung Tee ($50)

(Photo: Courtesy Jungmaven)

Sometimes a highly technical top feels antithetical to yoga’s simplistic spirit. The Jung’s five-ounce hemp-cotton material is similar to your favorite worn-in natural-fiber tee—more comfortable than something you’d wear while running. It stays cool and breezy during hot sessions and doesn’t stink afterward the way synthetics do. (XS–XXL)

Prana Becksa Tank and Becksa 7/8 Leggings ($69 and $89)

(: Courtesy Prana)

This set is built to handle serious flow: the tank features a shelf bra for support, and the leggings have a belly-button-grazing rise that stays put. Side pockets stash your valuables before and after class. We love Prana’s recycled-polyester compression-rib fabric for its smooth, supportive feel, Bluesign eco certification, and UPF 50-plus sun protection. (XS–XL / plus sizes XL–3X)

Vuori Kore Men’s Short ($68)

(Photo: Courtesy Vuori)

These shorts were so comfy that our tester didn’t want to take them off after his mat session. He loved the 7.5-inch length, which provides mobility and coverage during deep lunges, and the boxer-brief liner, which gives support and security during malasana and inversions. (XS–XXL)

Lolë Pose 2-in-1 mat ($40)

(Photo: Courtesy Lolë)

The right surface makes all the difference between stumbling and soaring during your practice. The five-millimeter closed-cell foam in this Lolë mat provides a springy cushion and exceptional grip without tripping you up when you’re pivoting between warriors. As a bonus, it comes with an elastic carry strap that doubles as a stretching band to really get into those final floor poses.

