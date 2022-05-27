Become a Member

The Best Stand-Up Paddleboards of 2022

Purpose-built platforms for a variety of experiences

Bote HD Aero 11’6″ Bug Slinger Echo ($1,049 and up)

Bote HD Aero 11'6" Bug Slinger Echo
(Photo: Courtesy Bote)

Fish-catching platforms are what Bote does best, and its Bug Slinger is no exception. At 34 inches wide, with thick, six-inch rails, it provides a virtually unsinkable base for fly-fishing, spearfishing, tossing worms from a rod and reel, or just lazily cruising on a lake. Simply put, it’s extremely versatile. The Bug Slinger is intended for catching big fish, and deep pools and estuaries are where it shines (with its stiff, ten-inch plastic fin and two built-in side bites, testers found out the hard way that it’s not made for shallow, rocky spots). We loved the nifty paddle holder to stow your blade as you concentrate on landing fish. And it all packs down into an included backpack. If that’s not enough, you can enhance the fishing experience with add-ons like a multi-rod holder ($220) or a proprietary cooler ($235) that can double as a seat. (250 liters, 11’6″x 34″)

Buy Now

Fanatic Bee 7’8″ ($1,699)

Fanatic Bee 7'8"
(Photo: Courtesy Fanatic )

The Bee is for people who like diverse thrills. This high-performance stand-up paddleboard is designed for surfing and no fewer than three foiling disciplines (SUP, windsurf, and wing). At 30.75 inches wide, it’s quite stable, but a narrow, thin tail makes it extremely maneuverable while traditional SUP surfing. It also comes with mounts for a foil, a mast, and windsurfing footstraps, so you can take advantage of any conditions. Downside: because of all those attachment points, designers had to reinforce the board with bamboo, carbon fiber, and fiberglass, making it heavier than purpose-built stand-up surfboards. Still, it’s an excellent learning platform for those who are interested in trying wing and windsurf foiling but who don’t want to spring for a dedicated foiling platform—yet. (120 liters, 7’8″x 30.75″)

Buy Now

This post contains affiliate links, primarily provided by our priority partner REI.com. We may earn a commission if you buy through these links. Read more about our policy.

