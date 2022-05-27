Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Go Paywall-free

Read any article starting at $2.99./mo*

Join today

Gear

The Best Fishing Accessories of 2022

Leave the heavy lifting to these pieces

from Outside Online

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In
Lock Icon

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks.

Already have an Outside Account? Sign in

Outside+ Logo

All-Access
Intro Offer
$3.99 / month*

  • A $500 value with everything in the Print + Digital Plan plus 25+ benefits including:
  • Member-only content on all 17 publications in the Outside network like Beta MTB, Peloton, Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, and more
  • Today’s Plan training platform with customized programs
  • Download your personal race photos from FinisherPix* for one race (up to a $100 value).
  • Get up to $30 off your next race and $30 off race fees every year you are a member through AthleteReg*.
  • Expert gear guides and reviews for cycling equipment, performance apparel and tech
  • Discounted race entries to local sportives and centuries
  • Outside Watch Shows, Films, and documentaries
  • Outside Learn, our new online education hub loaded with more than 2,000 videos across 450 lessons including 10 Weeks to Your Best 70.3 and the 60 Day Metabolic Reset
Join Outside+
VeloNews.com

Digital + Print
Intro Offer
$2.99 / month*

  • Annual subscription to Peloton magazine
  • Access to all member-exclusive content and gear reviews on VeloNews.com
  • Ad-free access to VeloNews.com
Join VeloNews & Peloton

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. You may cancel your membership at anytime, but no refunds will be issued for payments already made. Upon cancellation, you will have access to your membership through the end of your paid year. More Details

Simms G3 Guide Stockingfoot Waders ($600)

Simms G3 Guide Stockingfoot Waders
(Photo: Courtesy Simms)

After months of bushwhacking through heavy brush, crawling over logs, and sliding down steep banks, the G3 emerged with nary a tear. No surprise: a new four-layer Gore-Tex fabric on the lower portion increases puncture resistance by 23 percent. These sturdy, versatile waders are perfect for shoulder-season outings and cooler summer days. (men’s XS–XXL / women’s XS–XXL)

Buy Now

Loon Outdoors Ergo Quick Release Tool ($19)

Loon Outdoors Ergo Quick Release Tool
(Photo: Courtesy Loon Outdoors)

This 6.75-inch tool makes it easy to release trout and other midsize fish without touching them. Simply slide the notched cylinder down the tippet to the fly and twist your wrist, freeing the hook. If you’re likely to drop it in the water, opt for the easy-to-spot yellow-handled version.

Buy Now

Redington Aurora Boots ($160)

Redington Aurora Boots
(Photo: Courtesy Redington)

These lightweight women’s boots have added rubber on the toes for extra abrasion protection. For more traction, the sticky rubber soles can be enhanced with studs. (You can also opt for felt.) A somewhat rigid ankle and a tight lacing system offer excellent ankle support.

Buy Now

Redington Trout Field Kit ($390)

Redington Trout Field Kit
(Photo: Courtesy Redington)

The star of this affordable beginner kit is an easy-casting graphite rod that handily delivers small dry flies and nymphs at distances of up to 60 feet. Be warned, however: this medium-fast action rod won’t launch size-two Sex Dungeons into a devil wind. A lightweight aluminum reel with a powerful carbon drag system and Rio’s weight-forward, frictionless SlickCast line round out the kit.

Buy Now

Patagonia Stealth Sling 10 Pack ($159)

Patagonia Stealth Sling 10 Pack
(Photo: Courtesy Patagonia)

The Stealth Sling is constructed from fully recycled nylon ripstop fabric with a protective polyurethane coating. Two magnetic and two Velcro fly-docking stations keep flies handy, while four interior pockets fit leaders and fly boxes. Three zippered storage areas offer enough space to stash a rain jacket and lunch, and an adjustable shoulder strap allows right or left orientation.

Buy Now

Fishpond Sagebrush Pro Mesh Vest ($160)

Fishpond Sagebrush Pro Mesh Vest
(: Courtesy Fishpond)

This mesh vest keeps you cool on the hottest summer days. It has 17 pockets, an easy-access net sleeve, a simple hands-free rod-carry system, and a drop-down silicone fly bench. It’s also compatible with several of Fishpond’s backpacks—you can remove the front of the vest and clip it into the pack straps—for days when you need a little more carrying capacity.

Buy Now

Simms Flyweight Access Men’s Boots ($250)

Simms Flyweight Access Men’s Boots
(Photo: Courtesy Simms)

Rubber-soled wading boots have never competed with the superior grip of felt, until Simms’s Lightweight Access came along. It incorporates Vibram’s sticky sole technology, which latches onto rocks just as well as felt. The only disappointment: no women’s sizes (yet).

Buy Now

This post contains affiliate links, primarily provided by our priority partner REI.com. We may earn a commission if you buy through these links. Read more about our policy.

Stay On Topic

promo logo