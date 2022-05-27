The Best Dog Gear of 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

OllyDog Tilden Collar ($24)

(Photo: Courtesy OllyDog)

River dogs—and their owners—rejoice: a laminate coating makes this collar waterproof and stink-resistant. Still, thanks to a webbing core, it remains soft and flexible, which wards off chafing, even when it’s wet.

Buy Now

Yeti Trailhead Dog Bed ($300)

(Photo: Courtesy Yeti)

Even the strongest chewers and most aggressive diggers couldn’t wear a hole in the Trailhead’s thick polyester. It’s also multi-use: the center foam pad pops out and transforms into a more portable travel bed that you can toss into your car on your next camping trip.

Buy Now

Kurgo Surf N Turf Dog Life Jacket ($50)

(Photo: Courtesy Kurgo)

Three points of adjustment—at the chest, upper ribs, and lower ribs—allow you to dial in the fit of this puppy PFD. When the water gets rough, a perpendicular handle on the spine makes it easy to grab and pull your pooch to safety. (XS–XL)

Buy Now

Ruffwear Dirtbag Seat Cover ($80)

(Photo: Courtesy Ruffwear)

Made from burly waterproof polyester, the Dirtbag protects your car’s interior from fur, mud, and sharp claws. It measures 63 by 55 inches, enough to cover any standard backseat, and has holes for seat belts to pass through. Toss it into the washing machine for easy cleaning when things get dirty after a day on the trails.

Buy Now

Filson Adjustable Nylon Leash ($50)

(Photo: Courtesy Filson)

Stand out from the crowd with this neon webbing leash that easily adjusts from six feet to three feet via a strap adjuster, perfect for when you need to rein in Buddy on a busy hike. With a metal clip on one end and a hand loop that expands to tie around a tree, it’s a simple yet sturdy design that will last you years.

Buy Now

Thule Courier Buggy ($750)

(Photo: Courtesy Thule)

Yes, this stroller/bike-trailer hybrid is designed for babies. But the Dog Kit accessory ($150) swaps the child harness for a Velcro-secured pet bed and leash tether. It’s perfect for senior dogs: a screened-in front lets them feel the wind in their ears, and you can snap down the rain fly if you hit bad weather.

Buy Now

Orvis Tough Trail Chuckwagon Dog Tote ($149)

(Photo: Courtesy Orvis)

This 28-liter tote is ideal for staying organized when you travel. It comes with handy accessories, like collapsible silicone water bowls, a poop-bag holder, and a food drybag that holds up to 14 cups of kibble, so you’ll have everything you need for Fido all in one place.

Buy Now