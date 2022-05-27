The Best Climbing Accessories of 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Black Diamond Capitan MIPS Helmet ($100)

(Photo: Courtesy Black Diamond)

The new Capitan MIPS boasts large vents and weighs just 285 grams in size small, without compromising protection. A two-part ABS plastic shell covers a layer of lightweight EPP foam with a stiffer EPS foam puck at the crown, plus MIPS technology.

Buy Now

Wild Country Offset Zero Friends Camming Devices ($390 for five)

(Courtesy Wild Country)

Boasting the narrowest head width of any cams on the market—28.1 millimeters on the 0.1–0.2—the Zero Friends are ideal for weird fits like flares and pin scars. Their soft aeronautical-aluminum heads boost friction, and the wide, 17.6-degree camming angle yields more expansion for small sizes. They range from 49 to 78 grams and feature flexible stems and adjustable Dyneema slings.

Buy Now

Trango Physic Locking Carabiner (from $17)

(Photo: Courtesy Physic)

The small and lightweight Physic takes up less space on your harness than a traditional belay biner. But its wide top keeps rope handling and Munter-hitch management just as easy. A flat keylock nose prevents snags. It’s available in autolock (pictured) and screw-lock versions.

Buy Now

Sterling IonR 9.4mm Yellow Xeros 60m Rope ($250)

(Photo: Courtesy Sterling)

Sterling’s IonR line gets upgraded with a new dry treatment that’s applied at the fiber level before weaving rather than to the outside of the finished rope. This reduces waste and ensures the water protection lasts as long as the rope does. The lightweight, do-it-all 9.4-millimeter version is easy to feed and flake.

Buy Now

Arc’teryx Konseal 40L Pack ($190)

(Photo: Courtesy Arc’teryx)

At 40 liters, the Konseal is big enough to devour your rack, rope, harness, shoes, and helmet with room to spare—and it stands up on its own, which makes for easy loading and unloading. The tough Cordura body and padded sides and bottom keep your kit safe, and the large top lid yields ample room for lunch and sundries.

Buy Now

Mammut Crag Keylock Wire 10cm Quickdraw ($80 for six)

(Photo: Courtesy Mammut)

Mammut’s newest quickdraw mates a large, snag-resistant keylock clipping carabiner to a stiff polyester dogbone for easy clipping. But a lightweight wiregate bottom biner shaves weight, so the finished piece comes in at a respectable 106 grams. Red fibers appear as the dogbone sheath degrades over time, so you know when it’s time for a replacement.

Buy Now

Ortovox Valbon Pants ($150)

(Photo: Courtesy Ortovox)

These organic cotton and hemp bottoms are stretchy and light, yet still weathered rough sandstone cracks without a rip. They lay flat under a harness, with a comfy merino-infused waistband and out-of-your-way elastic cuffs.

Buy Now

Pitch Six EyeSend Belay Glasses ($95)

(Photo: Courtesy Pitch Six)

These are the only belay glasses we’ve found with an adjustable field of view. A flick of the finger lets you change your perspective from 60 up to 120 degrees as your climber moves above, reducing dreaded neck cricks.

Buy Now

Hestra Climbers Short 5-Finger Gloves ($55)

(Photo: Courtesy Hestra)

Built from rugged goat leather with foam knuckle pads and neoprene cuffs these snug fingerless gloves offer supreme protection for alpine rock or backcountry missions. But they’re breathable enough for daily cragging, too.

Buy Now