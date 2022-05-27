The Best Campers and Trailers of 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

There’s never been a better time to be in the market for an adventure rig. Sure, waitlists may be long, thanks to overlanding’s explosive popularity combined with a pandemic that sent folks seeking outdoor experiences. But thankfully, there are more, better choices than ever before.

Taxa Outdoors’ Mantis Overland ($57,874 and up)

Bringing the whole family along? Taxa Outdoors’ Mantis Overland sleeps four adults (or more with an optional hammock and rooftop tent) and is one of the most unusual trailers we’ve tested. The center of the roof pops up for ample standing room, yet maintains aerodynamics and towing ease when collapsed. Everything inside is adjustable, from the rear dinette that converts into a bed to the bunks that collapse to make room for bikes. There’s even a fold-away wet bath. With a dry weight of 3,486 pounds, it’s light enough to tow with a midsize SUV, and its 14 inches of ground clearance can cover gnarly roads.

Dave and Matt Vans Lifestyle Vehicles ($64,982 and up)

If you want a van, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better value than one from Dave and Matt Vans Lifestyle Vehicles. The brand’s Ram Promaster build-outs boast beautiful and exceptionally well crafted interiors with solid components that give you everything you need in a camper—running water, a fridge, and solar power—without extraneous, complicated systems. The incredible part is that the total price includes the van itself, at a cost other companies charge for a buildout alone.

Skinny Guy Campers ($15,625 and up)

(Photo: Courtesy Skinny Guy Campers)

Our favorite new rig is from Skinny Guy Campers. The brand offers a completely new take on the lightweight truck camper shells that have become popular in recent years. The brand’s debut pop-up fits on top of your truck bed without taking up any of the valuable storage space below. It collapses down to a box that’s no higher than your cab (exact dimensions depend on truck size), so it barely dings your fuel economy and can fit in a garage. But unbuckle four latches and it expands upward into a cabin-shaped tent that sleeps two adults and offers a lot of the features you’d find in a traditional RV. Think: LED lighting, propane heat, running water, and even an indoor shower and flushing toilet. Four trim levels offer varying degrees of gadgetry and comfort, and six sizes ranging from 650 to 1,030 pounds means there’s a model for nearly every truck on the road.

