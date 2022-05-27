The Best Cameras and Drones of 2022

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

DJI Mavic 3 ($2,200)

(Photo: Courtesy DJI)

Our favorite upgrade to the Mavic 3 drone is the new Hasselblad-made 4/3 CMOS sensor that shoots 20-megapixel photos with great color and improved range. The result: incredible high-contrast images and crisp shots in low light. Other notable features include 5.1K video; a second, built-in 162-millimeter-equivalent zoom lens; and improved obstacle avoidance. 31.6 oz

Insta360 GO 2 ($300)

(Photo: Courtesy Insta360)

This action camera makes our list because of its size. About the dimensions of a baby carrot, it nearly disappears on your body—significantly more so than similar, better-known models. The video quality isn’t quite as nice as a GoPro’s, but you still get buttery smooth and richly colored clips that are perfect for Instagram. 0.93 oz

GoPro Hero10 Black ($500)

(Photo: Courtesy GoPro)

The Hero10 costs only $100 more than the Hero9, but it’s significantly better in every way: mind-blowing electronic stabilization, ultra-rich 5.3K footage, and 23-megapixel photos (you can also pull enormous stills from the video). All that plus GoPro’s best-in-class ecosystem of accessories. It’s an easy-to-use but powerful camera that amateurs and pros will both appreciate. 5.4 oz

Google Pixel 6 Pro ($900)

(Photo: Courtesy Google)

The photos you get from the Google 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro are fairly similar. But the 6 Pro stood out this year because the resolution is higher and the overall tonality is just slightly better. We were also impressed with the new software that automatically shoots accurate portraits of people with a variety of skin tones. Bonus points for a relatively reasonable price considering that it has three lenses, a 4X zoom, and software that helps with low-light photos. 7.4 oz

Sony a7IV ($2,500)

(Photo: Courtesy Sony)

Unless you’re a full-time pro, you don’t need Sony’s flagship a1 mirrorless camera. That’s why the brand launched its a7IV, which costs less than half the price of the a1 but still comes with plenty of top-end features, such as whip-fast and highly accurate autofocus (for tracking movement), the ability to shoot up to ten frames per second (for capturing peak action), and respectable 33-megapixel files (big enough for gorgeous prints). 23.3 oz

