Best men’s mountain bike gear for 2020

Stay functional from head to toe in this year's top mountain bike apparel.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

100% Altec Helmet | $165

100% has its own protective system, the Smartshock, which features 14 points of contact to address rotational forces. It’s also well-vented to keep you cool on long days on the trail. More importantly, the back of the helmet extends low for added coverage, and a multi-point adjustable visor allows you to wear goggles with the Altec.

Oakley Sutro Eyeshade Glasses | $166

Oakley brings back retro aesthetics as it celebrates 35 years of the Eyeshade style. They’re big and loud, on purpose. The vented Prizm lens offers plenty of airflow and enhanced color and contrast so you can see obstacles more quickly and easily in a range of light conditions. They’re available for a limited time, so grab them while you can.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Velocio Modal Tee | $80

This light, soft tee is made from Modal, a material that is derived from beech trees. It has a lower environmental cost than cotton, and it certainly feels a whole lot better against the skin. The Modal tee breathes well and is ideal for hot days on the bike, or casual wear around town.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Handup Summer LITE Night Rider Gloves | $18

These are ready for the hottest summer rides. The super lightweight Air Lite mesh tops feel barely there, yet can still take a beating without ripping or tearing. A thin Clarino leather palm prevents material bunching and provides plenty of grip on the bars. They’re affordable and stylish — and Handup has plenty of more outlandish designs if you’re looking to get loud.

Club Ride Woodchuck Liner Chamois | $55

Compressive without pinching, the Woodchucks stay in place no matter how much you shift and sway. The chamois is thick and comfortable enough for 3-hour-plus rides, but it doesn’t feel bulky like a diaper. The elastic waistband lies flat and comfortable on your hips, integrating nicely with any short. There are even side loops so you can secure them to compatible baggy shorts.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Stio OPR Shorts | $140

These stretchy, soft, and tailored cut shorts look great on and off the bike and complement just about any jersey. Two zippered pockets offer ample storage for small bits like your phone. A DWR finish offers some water repellency, too. They’re well-vented, comfortable, and versatile.

FiveTen Kestrel Pro BOA Shoes | $200

With a BOA dial for quick adjustments, and a velcro strap across the toe to snug it up in the right places, the Kestrel Pro shoes offer a comfortable, soft fit with weather protection throughout. A sticky rubber sole grabs your pedal platform solidly without interfering with your pedal/cleat interface. Go for the subtle black color if you’ll wear them post-ride, or the look-at-me orange if you’re feeling feisty.

Get your VeloNews 2020 Gear Issue now.