Astana – Premiere Tech unveil 2021 Giordana-made cycling kit and Wilier-Triestina bikes

Team Astana – Premiere Tech displayed its 2021 cycling kit and splashy, new team bike livery on Monday.

The design of the 2021 Giordana kit is more refined than the look dating to the early aughts, with geometric blue gradients that have evolved from the bright blue and yellow jerseys that were so recognizable when Alberto Contador represented the squad.

This season marks the first time since the 2006 season that the Kazakh-based team name is shared between two title sponsors.

Geometric patterns and blue gradients are an evolution of the team’s livery. Photo: Courtesy Astana – Premiere Tech

Wilier Triestina is the bike partner for the 2021 season. Astana – Premier Tech will be aboard the Zero SLR for most parcours, while the Turbine time trial bike will be rolled out for races against the clock.

Wilier Triestina Zero SLR. Photo: Courtesy Astana – Premiere Tech

2021 Astana – Premiere Tech Wilier Turbine time trial bike. Photo: Courtesy Astana – Premiere Tech

While Shimano Dura-Ace is the component partner for Astana – Premier Tech, some non-standard modifications are evident on the bikes’ drivetrains, most notably oversized rear derailleur pulleys. Corima is clearly indicated as Astana’s wheel supplier.