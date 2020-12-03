Video review: Castelli Spettacolo ROS gloves

Easy to put on and take off thanks to the zipper on the back; low bulk; water-resistant and windproof

In even chilly weather, my fingers are always the first to go numb. I err on the side of thicker gloves whenever possible, though the bulk certainly isn’t ideal for tactility. Castelli’s Spettacolo ROS Gloves hit a nice middle ground here, offering a lot of warmth in a fairly thin package. And the zipper up the back of the glove is an awesome detail that makes these gloves worthy of the investment.

It’s important to note that I would only recommend the Spettacolo gloves for cool to cold weather. In super cold winter weather, you’ll definitely want something with more insulation. But for most of the fall and winter riding I do, the Spettacolo ROS gloves offer the right balance of functionality and warmth.

I like the silicone palm grippers and touchscreen compatibility. The low bulk makes for easy articulation, and a low profile makes it easy to stuff the Spettacolo ROS gloves underneath the cuffs of my jacket.

The zipper on the back of the gloves is the star of the show, making it super easy to put the gloves on and take them off even when your fingers are cold and swollen.

Be sure to check out the video above to get the full scoop on the Castelli Spettacolo ROS gloves.