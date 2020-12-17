Velocio Zero+ glove review

Velocio’s Zero G+ glove isn’t made for the coldest rides. But it cut the wind, kept my hands warm, and breathed well enough to keep me dry for most of the ride. Best of all, if it did get warm enough to take the Zero G+ off, the pair tucked neatly into my jersey pocket.

With barely more bulk than a pair of full-finger mountain bike gloves, Velocio’s Zero+ is a glove I ride in both spring and fall, and under pogies in winter. They cut the wind, keep me from the “screaming barflies” — the feeling that my fingernails will fall off when my hands got cold then warmed back up — and don’t get sweaty inside.

The Zero+’s secret sauce is a softshell back with spacers between the layers of fabric that creates a warm air pocket on the back of the hand, without adding extra material to this close-fitting glove. The construction is warmer than it looks. Light fleece inside the palm insulates against cold bars and also feels cozy on the skin.

The windproof Zero+ is treated with a durable water repellent to bead moisture. To keep bulk down, Velocio uses a bonded rubber on the palm and three fingertips for grip. It lends a slip-free hold on the bars. Velocio claims the Zero+ gloves are also touch-screen compatible, but my phone didn’t respond when I tried to answer a call with these gloves on.

Velocio uses a bonded rubber on the palm and three fingertips for grip in the Zero+ glove. Photo: Berne Broudy

We’ve all heard the expression “fits like a glove,” and these do. While I have a little extra space for my pinky and ring finger, the glove is trim without being tight. It leaves just enough airspace around my fingers for warmth without a fit that’s sloppy.

The wrist design is a departure from other gloves we tested. The cuff isn’t a separate wristband, as in most other gloves. Contiguous fabric contributes to the great fit and ease of getting my hands in and out. And even on the rare occasion that my hands are sweaty inside these gloves, a waterproof membrane keeps my hands dry in the rain while still letting sweat escape.

Velocio has done a nice job with the Zero+ gloves. They’re comfortable and functional in cool to cold temperatures. With better touchscreen compatibility, the Zero+ gloves would certainly be among the best shoulder-season gloves out there.