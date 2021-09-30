Velocio Foundation kit review

Velocio is known for great bibs, and they’ve created a line aimed at lowering the price point on their unique nature-break bib design and solid jersey quality. The Foundation jersey and bibs aim to offer the same great kit in a fit that’s easier on the body, and the wallet.

Also read: Biehler Women’s Technical Kit review

The Velocio Foundation jersey ($99) is exactly that – a great foundation on which to build your kit collection. The fit is intentionally more relaxed than the Signature jerseys, aimed at comfort over conformity or compression. The fabric, however, is of the same great quality as is the stitching and finishing. The cut is a familiar club shape with a lower collar. But, it also lacks the fourth, zippered pocket which is common in the brand’s higher-end jerseys.

Foundation jersey is a good choice for mid-late spring when the weather is a little less predictable, and we only have a few, warm hours toward the middle of the day. It performs admirably and is comfortable on humid days where lingering dampness from the rain makes the air clammy – or worse when I get caught in a drizzle — but it dries quickly. The solid coral color I received to test keeps with current trends and doesn’t make anyone cringe. It is a safe garment to wear for a short training ride.

Velocio Foundation jersey lacks the fourth, zippered pocket which is common in the brand’s higher-end jerseys. (Photo: Aliya Barnwell)

“Safe” sums up for the Foundation jerseys well: at $99 they’re a reasonable investment in a quality item that should last for several years of regular use. But they’re not as inexpensive as some other basic kit. I haven’t had years to test this so I won’t know if it will truly fulfill its promise as a quality item. If it’s like my signature jersey (still going strong through years of washes) then it will.

My one wish for low-cost jerseys is that they use more modern cuts: A longer sleeve; shorter torso; raw or steam sealed hems or a drop tail. Of course, I understand that’s not the aim of this line, which is designed to be a comfortable, accessible cycling kit. In that way, simple jerseys usually look like t-shirts with a zipper on the front and three pockets on the back. That is the fit on me; I would normally have sized down to an XS, but that would not have changed the sleeve length. It would be interesting to see a modern interpretation of the basic jersey from a brand known for its quality like Velocio.

The Velocio Foundation jersey is a good value, however, the sleeves could be longer, and the cut less boxy. (Photo: Aliya Barnwell)

The Velocio Foundation bibs are excellent for rides shorter than 100 miles and offer a quick exit for bathroom breaks. (Photo: Aliya Barnwell)

The Velocio Foundation women’s bibs ($129) have almost the same paneling and materials as the Velocio Concept bibs, but with a slightly lighter and less-dense chamois (in green). The bib’s sewing pattern alone is one of the best out there for women specifically because Velocio managed to add nature-break functionality without a low backside or fiddly straps that twist easily or don’t lay flat and lead to discomfort. The leg bands are a little rougher than those found on the Concept bibs, but the Concepts are also over $300.

It is true that the Foundation chamois isn’t the one I’d choose for a century, but it’s the bib I would choose for almost anything less, especially shorter exploratory rides where I’m not sure when I’ll hit the next bathroom. If I’m limited to porto-potties and the woods, I’m choosing nature-break/easy-off bibs; Velocio has always made the best easy-off bibs and the Foundation shorts are no exception. The ability to get out of them without taking off the jersey design also makes them great “starter” bibs.

The Velocio Foundation kit is a good value, and was suitable for swing season weather.

The chamois in the Foundation bibs measures up with more expensive models, but the padding is less dense. (Photo: Aliya Barnwell)

The Foundation is high on my list — but not at the very top — for a solid, relaxed-fit jersey that I want to keep for years. The downsides: the colorways may fall into the new earth tone trend (which is a hit for some riders, but a miss for me), and the common, boxy shape of introductory jerseys, but didn’t quite hit the introductory prices of, say “The Black Bibs,” or just buying something on sale from Sierra Trading, Wiggle, or whatever other outdoor sports gear sale site.

On the other hand, the Foundation bibs with all the features of a good short – flat, comfortable straps and bands, supportive materials, environmental awareness, and a chamois fit enough for a decent training ride — are among the best available at the price, and with the nature break function on top of all that, they’re unbeatable for any but the very longest ride.