Tour de France: Rembrandt, Vermeer, van Gogh, artificial intelligence inspire Jumbo-Visma kit

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Team Jumbo-Visma and its race clothing supplier AGU have created a limited-edition kit that will be worn during both the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes.

The new design was required because the team’s typical yellow and black design is considered too similar to the maillot jaune worn by the race leader of the Tour de France.

Last year the team created a bespoke kit for the Tour de France and the squad has followed suit for 2022. The Dutch team collaborated with AGU with the squad stating that its inspiration stemmed from Dutch artists Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, Johannes Vermeer, and Vincent van Gogh.

The new limited-edition design came about after the team used artificial intelligence and designers, who “were able to incorporate the inspiration from individual works and styles of the Dutch Masters. The algorithm analyzed fifty paintings of Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Van Gogh to highlight small renowned pieces,” the team said in a statement.

“The most outspoken pieces were composed into a design palette, creating The Masterpiece for riders like Primož Roglič, Wout van Aert, and Marianne Vos.

“Last year, we released our first special edition Tour de France jersey with AGU. We enabled our fans to be a part of our journey by adding their name to our official jersey. That gave us the inspiration to take it a step further this year. It is exciting to see that we were able to develop a jersey inspired by three Dutch Masters through innovation. It is the perfect example of our heritage and our future goals,” team manager Richard Plugge said.

The kit will be available to purchase between April 14 and 25 with shorts and other accessories also on the market. The jersey starts at €60 with sizing available in men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizes.

The jersey design was created by AI (Photo: Bram Berkien/Jumbo-Visma)

The riders have their names printed on the back (Photo: Bram Berkien/Jumbo-Visma)