Things to give and receive: MAAP Base Gloves and Knitted Oversocks

Throughout the month of December, VeloNews will be featuring lust-worthy gear that you’ll be as happy to receive as you will be to give.

With air temperatures in the low 40s Fahrenheit at the start of a ride and the upper 50s by the end, dressing for success can be tricky. I don’t want to overheat two hours in and then be sweaty and cold for another two hours, nor do I want to be shivering for the first few miles of a ride. MAAP Knitted Oversocks and Base Gloves have proven useful on days like this.

Wearing a short-sleeve base layer, a thermal long sleeve jersey, and a wind-blocking vest, as well as some thermal ¾-tights, I’m slightly under-dressed for the initial 20 miles riding in the air that’s 10F° above freezing. Sitting in a few wheels from the front of a large group, my core won’t warm up until the pace lifts, but my hands and feet won’t be cold thanks to some MAAP warmers for my feet and hands.

The MAAP Knitted Oversocks ($31) easily slip over my size 46 shoes, which is amazing since I’ve found large shoes to be hard to cover with some booties I’ve tried. Even while wearing well-ventilated summer shoes with wool socks, the MAAP Knitted Oversocks do a remarkable job at keeping my feet warm even when pedaling easily.

The MAAP Knitted Oversocks provide excellent protection from cool air. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

Another option for keeping one’s toes protected from the cold are the Pearl Izumi PRO AmFIB Toe Covers ($30). While they may be easier to get on and off one’s shoes, they do not quite offer the same level of insulation as the MAAP Knitted Oversocks.

The openings in the MAAP Knitted Oversocks for my Look cleat are sized well: I’ve yet to miss a clip-in even at traffic lights. A small opening in the heel allows the no-slip heel pads on my shoes to hit the ground without interference. The reinforced toe section has so far done a heroic job at resisting tears caused by tire rub.

The palms of the MAAP Base Gloves have no-slip grippers. And they work well. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

And while my feet were warm, my hands stay just as comfortable in the MAAP Base Gloves ($49). The no-slip grippers ensure that my hands stay in place on my bars and my shifters. And I can hold a bottle with absolutely no bobbling. The tall cuffs tuck easily into my sleeves.

These gloves are not quite as insulating as the Velocio Zero+ gloves ($79) that are meant to be worn on the coldest days. But as stand-alone gloves in moderate temperatures, they’re excellent. Worn as liners on colder days, the MAAP Base Gloves work really well, without additional bulk when worn with heavier duty gloves.

Bonus: The MAAP Base Glove and the MAAP Knitted Shoe Covers are constructed with BlueSign approved materials made from chemicals and through processes that are socially and environmentally conscious.