Things to give and receive: 100% Eastcraft sunglasses

Throughout the month of December, VeloNews will be featuring lust-worthy gear that you’ll be as happy to receive as you will be to give.

On a recent trip to Chicago for cyclocross nationals, I needed to pack really light so as not have to check (and risk losing) a bag at the massive O’Hare Airport. I pared all the gear I as much as I could, from a single pair of boots to clop through the mud to just one pair of sunglasses that I could wear on and off the racecourse.

The 100% Eastcraft ($195) fit my needs of looking good both on and off the bike, without looking way out of place when I’m not wearing cycling kit. The lenses are brilliantly clear and provide excellent protection from the sun and wind.

The Eastcraft glasses offer the big and bold design that is definitively 100% style, however, they don’t have the full-face protection like the 100% Speedcraft Peter Sagan limited edition glasses do.

They tipped our scale at 28g — just 4g more than the Roka Matador Air sunglasses ($225) — but with casual styling that doesn’t draw unusual stares from non-cyclists when walking from my car into a Starbucks.

Before riding, I can snap on the guards that extend from the outside of the lenses, to offer additional protection, and they are just as easily removed after riding. The temple grippers keep them in place, comfortably, while wearing a helmet, or a warm hat, or nothing at all on my head.

The 100% Eastcraft has a small, removable side shield for additional protection from sun and airborne debris. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

The 100% Eastcraft does dual duty on and off the bike. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

The 100% Eastcraft sunglasses come with a set of clear lenses, a tool to help with lens swaps, a cloth bag that doubles as a lens wipe, and a padded travel case.