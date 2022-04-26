Become a Member

Apparel & Accessories

Silca updates 3D-printed computer mount that bolts directly into the front of various stems

The new titanium Chisela costs $125 and features a quick-release mount for a light or a camera.

Last year Silca introduced the 3D-printed Mensola, a titanium computer mount that can be attached to the lower bolts of a rider’s stem. Now, the company has updated that design with the Chisela, which works with a wider range of stems and features a lower mount for a light or an action camera.

The Chisela works with Wahoo and Garmin computers and has what Silca is calling a T-Tray mounting system for quick-release attachment of a light or camera. The T-Tray slides on and snaps in place, and then a lever releases it. Then the T-Tray itself has a threaded attachment for a camera or a light.

F3 Cycling makes a similar mount that also utilizes the lower two bolts of any stem for attachment, instead of having a separate clamp around the handlebar like a standard mount. The F3 mount costs $60 and weighs 25g. A light/camera attachment can be purchased separately and screwed onto the bottom of the F3 mount.

The Chisela weighs between 27g and 32g, depending on the size and model, and Silca claims it to be substantially stronger than aluminum, and certainly much stiffer and stronger than a stock plastic mount.

The Chisela comes in two adjustable sizes, standard and wide, and Silca says between the two it fits almost every handlebar stem with front-facing bolts. Each style features slots (instead of fixed holes) for the two bolts that screw into the bottom of your stem.

For riders who have bikes with integrated bar/stem cockpits, Silca has bolt-on options that cover Trek, Cervélo, Fizik, 3T, Specialized, FSA, and Black Inc. The Metron FSA 5D/6D is also a custom option for those riding like the EF Pro Cycling team.

Silca applies a Cerakote, a ceramic coating that greatly increases abrasion and corrosion resistance, to the Chisela

The mount will be available soon for $125.

