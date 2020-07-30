Shimano shoes sparkle brighter and get more women’s sizes

Shimano’s shoe offerings just got a lot more plentiful, with the addition of 15 different shoes to the current offerings.

The Shimano RX8 gravel race shoes ($250) get a color refresh, and the addition of the “Cactus Berry” color scheme that’s meant to resemble the Santa Rita Prickly Pear Cactus. These shoes will be available in late summer 2020.

“The inspiration for this colorful design came from a gravel ride near my house where I was blown away by the beauty of a Santa Rita Prickly Pear Cactus on the side of the trail,” explained Shimano’s lifestyle gear product manager, Jessie Gascon.

New for 2020 are the RC3 and RC1 road shoes, set at the lower end of the company’s pricing range.

With trickle-down tech from the premium S-PHYRE line, the RC3 and RC1 offer seamless uppers and are also available in women’s sizes.

Shimano SH-RC3W Photo: Shimano

The RC3 and RC3W ($120) offer a single Boa dial retention system, a synthetic leather composite upper, a low stack height, and are available in black, white, and red for Men’s sizes 40-48. Women’s sizes are available in 36-44, in black, white, or blue.

Shimano SH-RC1 Photo: Shimano

The RC1 and RC1W ($90) feature three Velcro strap closure, and a synthetic leather and mesh upper. Sizes range 40-48 for men in black, navy, or yellow; Women’s sizes range 36-44 for black or navy colors.