Review: Gore C5 Gore-Tex Infinium Thermo jacket

Despite being billed for milder conditions, the Infinim Thermo performs admirably when temps are close to freezing. For days that get into the 50s, this jacket is a bit much, but the breathability makes it suitable.

The C5 Infinium Thermo jacket is an excellent option for when temperatures are cool but above freezing. Photo: Greg Kaplan

While the Gore C5 Gore-Tex Infinium Thermo jacket is suggested for mostly dry conditions between 45 and 60 Fahrenheit, I found it to be better for much cooler conditions. Wearing only a wind-blocking short sleeve thermal base layer, the C5 Infinium Thermo jacket was just fine under mostly sunny skies, when the thermometer ticked between 35 to 40 degrees, even with the 20mph wind gusts.

This jacket is most comfortable when in a cycling position, but the material and the cut are comfortable for mid-ride coffee stops, too. Gore calls this jacket form-fit — the company’s closest fit — but there is ample room to wear other gear beneath it.

The sleeves of the C5 Infinium Thermo jacket feel loose compared with the jacket’s body. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Body bulk

While the body fit is slim — not quite race cut — I found the sleeves to have a little extra room. When descending, I can hear wind ripping across the sleeves, and while aerodynamics is not of primary importance here, I’m left wondering if a bit less material would still work for this jacket.

The three, deep rear pockets offer ample storage for a phone, snacks, gloves and other garments shed as temperatures increase. The smaller, fourth pocket with a zipped closure is perfect for stashing keys, cash, and other items that are not mid-ride essentials. When not use, these pockets lay flat without sag.

The reflective material along the base of the pockets, at the tail of the jacket, also acts as a gripper to keep the jacket in place and prevent it from riding up and flapping around when riding in the drops.

The elongated cuffs on the C5 Infinium Thermo jacket tuck well into gloves. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Cuff ’em

One of the most notable features of the C5 Infinium Thermo jacket is the comfortable cuffs. Not merely material folded over some elastic and stitched in place, the cuffs on this jacket are 4.5in long. The reflective, elastic material is not quite as supple as the rest of the jacket material, which worked quite well in keeping out the cold, and for tucking into gloves with no bulk.

The neck collar on this jacket is tall, lined, and has a well-protected zipper garage to prevent nipping at one’s neck, and the zipper pull was mostly easy to manage, even while wearing heavy-duty gloves. The fabric lining the inside of the collar is smooth and soft, so as to be unnoticeable.

The zip pocket is excellent for holding keys and other items which are not readily needed during a ride. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The C5 Infinium Thermo jacket has reflective detail on the band below the rear pocket panel for enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.. Photo: Greg Kaplan

The C5 Infinium Thermo jacket provides enough protection from cool temperatures even beyond its rating. Photo: Greg Kaplan

Verdict

The Gore Infinium Thermal Jacket is a good value. It keeps the wind and damp weather from penetrating, with wind-blocking material, but doesn’t get clammy thanks to Gore’s breathable material. When worn with a cold-weather base layer, it keeps one warm in temperatures just above freezing; when worn with a lighter-weight undershirt or jersey, this jacket does well as outerwear for the swing seasons.